Third time's a charm

Punks For Paws is returning for a third year, this Friday and Saturday at Feed Arts & Cultural Center (259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee). Punks For Paws is a two-day music fest to benefit the Kankakee County Humane Foundation. All donations go directly to the foundation.

By rocking out with more than 10 bands this weekend, you’ll be helping 96 dogs, cats, kittens and puppies that currently call the Kankakee County Humane Foundation home.

For the first day of the music fest, tickets will cost $6, and day two tickets will cost $10. A two-day pass can be purchased for $12. Tickets only can be purchased at the door, each day of the music fest. Doors open at 6 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday.

All proceeds from the fest will go directly to the Kankakee County Humane Foundation. The Kankakee County Humane Foundation is a 501c(3) not-for-profit organization and a no-kill animal rescue and shelter. The shelter doesn’t receive any tax revenue or public funds, so it’s entirely dependent on memberships and private donations.

“Donations make the world go ’round,” KCHF director Jordan Chapman said. “Monetary donations pay for vet bills, building repairs, anything new that we might need. Physical donations like bleach, bath towels and food help a lot. Those are things that we use every single day.”

KCHF goes through 60 pounds of food a day, with 60-plus dogs in house.

KCHF has been rescuing unwanted, abandoned and neglected dogs, cats, puppies and kittens in the Kankakee County area and from other kill shelters since 1963.

“I stumbled into this job accidentally, and now I couldn’t imagine going a day without dogs,” said Chapman, who has four dogs at home.

Last year, $1,200 in monetary donations and a large number of physical donations were brought in through Punks For Paws II.

The shelter also will be taking in physical donations of Purina indoor cat food, Purina kitten food, cat litter (clumping), Pedigree dog or puppy food, paper towels, pine chips, Dawn dish washing liquid, 45-gallon garbage bags and dog and cat toys, including Nylabones, pig ears and animal hooves.

Below is a list of this weekend’s lineup.

Day 1

<ul><li>Spring- Watseka Punk</li><li>To Whom It May Concern — K3 Post Hardcore</li><li>Wallow — K3 Alt Rock</li><li>Dead Sun — Chicago Slowcore</li><li>Earthholder — Champaign Post Rock/Metal</li><li>Airplane Radio — K3 Indie</li></ul>

Day 2

<ul><li>Slap Bunt — K3 Garage Punk</li><li>Bad Egg — Central IL Punk</li><li>No Horse — Joilet Alt Punk String band</li><li>Aurora View — St. Paul, Minn., Metalcore</li><li>Hacked Nudes — Chicago Post Punk</li><li>The Whittingtons — k3 Punk</li><li>Wraith — NWI Thrash</li><li>Bloodletter — Chicago Thrash</li><li>La Armada — Chicago HardcoreGamma Goat — K3 Doom/Stoner</li></ul>

<strong>WHAT:</strong> Punks For Paws III

<strong>WHEN:</strong> 6 p.m. Friday; 3 p.m. Saturday.

<strong>WHERE:</strong> Feed Arts & Cultural Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee

<strong>COST:</strong> Friday: $6 Saturday: $10 Two-day pass: $12