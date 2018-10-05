MUSIC REVIEW OF YEARS GONE BY: Celebrity by NSYNC

NSYNC

‘Celebrity’

<strong>Released:</strong> July 24, 2001

<strong>Label:</strong> Jive Records

“Celebrity” was the fourth and final studio album from NSYNC, and possibly its best one.

NSYNC experimented with more R&B elements for this album to become as popular as it did, debuting to number one on the Billboard 200 chart in it’s first week. “Celebrity” also featured more writing and production from the group members than on previous albums.

“Girlfriend” was written by Justin Timberlake and Pharrell Williams. That collaboration most likely paved the way for Pharrell’s future work on Timberlake’s album’s “Justified” and “Man of the Woods.”

Stevie Wonder even contributed with the harmonica on the track “Something Like You.”

<strong>KEY CUTS: “Pop,” “Girlfriend,” “The Two of Us”</strong>

Kiera Allen, Daily Journal