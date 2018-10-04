Movies: Oct. 4, 2018

‘A Star Is Born’ — New

Daily Journal movie reviewer Pam Powell says 4 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10, Paramount) In this new take on the tragic love story, Bradley Cooper plays Jackson Maine, who discovers—and falls in love with struggling artist Ally. She has just given up on her dream to make it big as a singer… until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. Rated R. (135 mins.)

‘Venom’ — New

No review available.

(Movies 10, Meadowview) Reporter Eddie Brock develops superpowers after becoming a host to an alien parasite. Rated PG-13. (113 mins.)

‘Night School’

Tribune News Service says 2½ out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10, Meadowview) Teddy Walker is a successful salesman whose life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, Teddy soon finds himself dealing with a group of misfit students, his former high school nemesis and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright. Rated PG-13. (111 mins.)

‘Hell Fest’

No review available.

(Movies 10) On Halloween night, three young women and their respective boyfriends head to Hell Fest — a ghoulish traveling carnival that features a labyrinth of rides, games and mazes. They soon face a bloody night of terror when a masked serial killer turns the horror theme park into his own personal playground. Rated R. (89 mins.)

‘Smallfoot’

Tribune News Service says 2½ out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10, Paramount) A yeti named Migo stirs up his community when he discovers something he didn’t know existed — a human. Rated PG. (96 mins.)

‘The House with a Clock in Its Walls’

Daily Journal movie reviewer Pam Powell says 4 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10, Paramount) A young orphan named Lewis Barnavelt aids his magical uncle in locating a clock with the power to bring about the end of the world. Rated PG. (105 mins.)

‘Life Itself’

Tribune News Service says 1½ out of 4 stars.

(Meadowview) As a young New York couple goes from college romance to marriage and the birth of their first child, the unexpected twists of their journey create reverberations that echo over continents and through lifetimes. Rated R. (118 mins.)

‘Fahrenheit 11/9’

Tribune News Service says 2½ out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) Michael Moore’s “Fahrenheit 11/9” is a provocative and comedic look at the times in which we live. It explores the two most important questions of the Trump era: How did we get here, and how do we get out? Rated R. (130 mins.)

‘White Boy Rick’

Daily Journal movie reviewer Pam Powell says 3½ out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) “White Boy Rick” is based on the true story of a blue-collar father and his teenage son, Rick Wershe Jr., who became an undercover police informant and later a drug dealer before he was abandoned by his handlers and sentenced to life in prison. Rated R. (111 mins.)

‘The Predator’

Tribune News Service says 2 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10,) Outmatched and outgunned soldiers battle vicious alien warriors that hunt humans for sport. Rated R. (101 mins.)

‘A Simple Favor’

Tribune News Service says 3 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10, Paramount) Directed by Paul Feig, “A Simple Favor” centers on Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), a mommy vlogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend, Emily’s (Blake Lively), sudden disappearance from their small town. Rated R. (116 mins.)

‘Peppermint’

Tribune News Service says 1½ out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) Riley North (Jennifer Garner) awakens from a coma after her husband and daughter are killed in a brutal attack on the family. When the system frustratingly shields the murderers from justice, Riley sets out to transform herself from citizen to urban guerrilla. Rated R. (102 mins.)

‘The Nun’

Tribune News Service says 2½ out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10, Meadowview) When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novice on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together, they uncover the order’s unholy secret. Rated R. (96 mins.)

‘Searching’

Daily Journal movie reviewer Pam Powell says 3½ out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) David Kim (John Cho) becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter, Margot, disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon decides to search the one place no one else has — Margot’s laptop. Hoping to trace her digital footprints, David contacts her friends and looks at photos and videos for any possible clues to her whereabouts. Rated PG-13. (102 mins.)