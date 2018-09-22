Chicago International Film Festival presenting stellar films

It’s true. “Everybody loves movies,” and the 54th Cinema/Chicago International Film Festival shows us this with its extraordinary lineup of films this year, perhaps making it one of the most memorable festivals since its inception.

CIFF will take place Oct. 10-21 at the AMC River East, 322 E. Illinois St., Chicago, presenting newly discovered films, as well as films that already have garnered critical acclaim at other prestigious film festivals such as Cannes, Venice and TIFF.

From CIFF’s opening night film, “Beautiful Boy,” starring Steve Carell and Timothee Chalamet, and Gala Presentations such as Joel Edgerton’s “Boy Erased” and “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” starring Melissa McCarthy to the award-winning “Green Book” starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali, Steve McQueen’s “Widows” and Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma,” the list seems limitless with stellar presentations.

Michael Kutza, founder and CEO of CIFF, created the festival in 1964 and will be stepping down from his position at the end of this year. In a recent news conference, after thanking his team and the audience for an amazing 55 years, he said, “What’s unique about us is the main programming which the team puts together. ... These are ours [directors and films] we’ve found.”

With more than 6,000 entries, his team has programmed an extraordinary festival filled with buzz-worthy movies and newly discovered artists and films.

Thought-provoking documentaries, short films, dramatic features, foreign films, horror films, Chicago-made creations and even comedies — a new focus this year — will be a part of the 54th festival. No matter your love of movies, and “everybody loves movies,” there’s a film or 10 for you to fall in love with.

CIFF also prides itself on having about a third of its films created by women. In fact, 50 percent of the shorts have a woman at the helm. Accentuating women in film is the documentary “This Changes Everything,” which premiered at TIFF to rave reviews as it explores Hollywood sexism with celebrity interviews with Geena Davis, Meryl Streep and many more.

Additionally, women from around the world and our own backyard are represented in filmmaking, as we see “Working Woman” by Michal Aviad, of Israel; Ash Mayfair’s “The Third Wife,” of Vietnam; and Chicago’s very own McKenzie Chinn’s “Olympia.”

“Industry Days” is a big part of the festival, inviting speakers such as William Friedkin (“The French Connection”) to provide insight about a favorite film, “Band Wagon”; and Albert Berger (“Little Miss Sunshine”), Peter Golub (”Frozen River”) and Suzanne Jurva (“Saving Private Ryan”) will discuss their thoughts about the film industry in general.

Panel discussions about women in film, careers in the Midwest, music and film and virtual reality will round out the festival, and for the first time, CIFF will have five virtual reality projects on display for all to enjoy.

Cinema/Chicago always has made education a priority in its programming, giving sixth- through 12th-grade students in the Chicago Public Schools an opportunity to not only view films, which expand their exposure to other cultures and ways of thinking, but also prompts discussion about the films’ various topic matters.

For example, “Rafiki” from Kenya tackles first love and “The Hate U Give” hits home with police brutality and race relations. CIFF gives back to the community with its inspirational educational component, perhaps influencing the futures of these Chicago youths.

The 54th Chicago International Film Festival is for everyone. Don’t miss this extraordinary lineup of films, speakers and events, as well as a chance to meet and chat with the stars along the red carpet and during the question and answer sessions.

Tickets go on sale now and range in price from $8 (matinee) to $15 for regular screenings and $20 (gala presentations) for single tickets for nonmembers. Passes are available for $110 (members) and $140 (nonmembers) for 10 regular screenings and $205 (members) and $265 (nonmembers) for 20 regular screenings.

Go to chicagofilmfestival.com for a full list of films and to purchase tickets. Check out reelhonestreviews.com for a list of recommended films.

Love all things film and cinema? Then, head to the Daily Journal's <a href="https://www.facebook.com/tdjnews/" target="_blank">Facebook</a> page and enter our contest for your chance to win two tickets to this year's Chicago International Film Festival, along with other goodies from the festival. The contest closes at noon Oct. 4. Good luck!