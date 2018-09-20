Movies: Sept. 20, 2018

‘The House with a Clock in its Walls’ — New

(Movies 10) A young orphan named Lewis Barnavelt aids his magical uncle in locating a clock with the power to bring about the end of the world. Rated PG. (105 mins.)

‘Life Itself’ — New

(Meadowview) As a young New York couple goes from college romance to marriage and the birth of their first child, the unexpected twists of their journey create reverberations that echo over continents and through lifetimes. Rated R. (118 mins.)

‘Fahrenheit 11/9’ — New

(Movies 10) Michael Moore’s “Fahrenheit 11/9” is a provocative and comedic look at the times in which we live. It will explore the two most important questions of the Trump era: How did we get here, and how do we get out? Rated R. (130 mins.)

‘White Boy Rick’

Daily Journal movie reviewer Pam Powell says 3½ out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) “White Boy Rick” is based on the true story of a blue-collar father and his teenage son, Rick Wershe Jr., who became an undercover police informant and later a drug dealer before he was abandoned by his handlers and sentenced to life in prison. Rated R. (111 mins.)

‘The Predator’

Tribune News Service says 2 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10, Paramount) Outmatched and outgunned soldiers battle vicious alien warriors that hunt humans for sport. Rated R. (101 mins.)

‘A Simple Favor’

Tribune News Service says 3 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10, Paramount) Directed by Paul Feig, “A Simple Favor” centers on Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), a mommy vlogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend, Emily’s (Blake Lively), sudden disappearance from their small town. Rated R. (116 mins.)

‘Peppermint’

Tribune News Service says 1½ out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10, Paramount) Riley North (Jennifer Garner) awakens from a coma after her husband and daughter are killed in a brutal attack on the family. When the system frustratingly shields the murderers from justice, Riley sets out to transform herself from citizen to urban guerrilla. Rated R. (102 mins.)

‘The Nun’

Tribune News Service says 2½ out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10, Meadowview) When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novice on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together, they uncover the order’s unholy secret. Rated R. (96 mins.)

‘Operation Finale’

Daily Journal movie reviewer Pam Powell says 3½ out of 4 stars.

(Paramount) Fifteen years after the end of World War II, Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad and security agency Shin Bet — led by the tireless and heroic agent Peter Malkin (Oscar Isaac) — launches a daring top-secret raid to capture the notorious Adolf Eichmann (Ben Kingsley). Rated PG-13 (122 mins.)

‘Searching’

Daily Journal movie reviewer Pam Powell says 3½ out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) David Kim (John Cho) becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter, Margot, disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon decides to search the one place no one else has — Margot’s laptop. Hoping to trace her digital footprints, David contacts her friends and looks at photos and videos for any possible clues to her whereabouts. Rated PG-13. (102 mins.)

‘Crazy Rich Asians’

Tribune News Service says 3 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10, Meadowview) Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. There, she learns Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. Rated PG-13. (120 mins.)

‘The Meg’

Tribune News Service says 3 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10, Paramount) A 75-foot-long prehistoric shark attacks a submersible. With Jason Statham, Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Winston Chao and Cliff Curtis. Written by Dean Georgaris, Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber; based on the novel by Steve Alten. Directed by Jon Turteltaub. Rated PG-13. (113 mins.)

‘Mission: Impossible — Fallout’

Daily Journal movie reviewer Pam Powell says 3½ out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and his team race against time and the forces of evil. With Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett and Vanessa Kirby. Written by Christopher McQuarrie and Dylan Kussman. Directed by McQuarrie. Rated PG-13. (147 mins.)

‘Christopher Robin’

(Movies 10) Winnie the Pooh’s friend is stressed out, but his childhood stuffed animals help him find his way. With Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Bronte Carmichael and Mark Gatiss and voices by Jim Cummings, Chris O’Dowd, Brad Garrett, Toby Jones, Nick Mohammed, Peter Capaldi and Sophie Okonedo. Written by Alex Ross Perry and Allison Schroeder; based on the A.A. Milne characters. Rated PG (104 mins.)