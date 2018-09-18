Community Briefs: Sept. 18, 2018

<strong>Kankakee Public Library events</strong>

The Kankakee Public Library, 201 E Merchant St. in Kankakee, has announced the following upcoming events.

• <strong>Poet’s Arrow</strong> is held every third Tuesday of each month. This event offers artists a venue to display their gifts in their respective talents in front of an audience. All ages are welcome! In this judgment-free environment, performers are able to express their voices and support one another to take on the mic. The next Poet’s Arrow event will take place at 6 p.m. today. The event will be open and free to the public.• <strong>“The Garbo.”</strong> Jillann Gabrielle performs in “The Garbo: The Musical” at 7 p.m. Thursday. It’s a one-woman show about Greta Garbo, considered to be one the greatest film actresses of all time, as she finds herself in the middle of a nightmare with two of her obsessed long-term lovers: the Spanish-American poet, playwright, screenwriter and adamant lesbian of her day, Mercedes de Acosta; and the acid-tongued, witty, bisexual British theatrical designer and photographer to the stars, Cecil Beaton.

This “Victor/Victoria”-esque trio, all played by Gabrielle, unfolds Miss G’s spicy and revealing story and answers all the burning questions the world wanted answered. “The Garbo’s” scintillating songs and humorous monologues make this one-woman musical insightful, fun and compelling.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District events</strong>

Limestone Township Library District, 2701 Tower Road, in Kankakee, has announced upcoming events. Registration for programs is required prior to the day of the event. For more information, call Bry Williams at 815-939-1696:

• <strong>Monarch Book Club,</strong> 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Children in first to third grade have their own book club. They will read an award-winning or -nominated book and have a crafting session.

• <strong>Family movie,</strong> noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Popcorn and lemonade will be served. Register in advance.

• <strong>Homework Cafѐ — Pizza Night,</strong> 3:30 to 7 p.m. Monday. For sixth- to 12th- graders. Students can use various resources at the library for class projects. Library staff will be on hand to give assistance. This is the end of the month pizza party. Must register in advance.• <strong>Storytime,</strong> 10:15 to 11 a.m. Sept. 25. There will be a mix of crafts, stories and music to help young children develop a love for reading. Parents and guardians can bring their 6-month-old to 5-year-old children.

For more information or to register for any of the programs, stop in at the library or call 815-939-1696. Visit limestonelibrary.org to see a listing of all programming.