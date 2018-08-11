Jim Riordan partners with Donna Rice Hughes to tell her side of the story

Arguably one of the biggest political scandals of the 1980s reportedly soon will hit the film screen, detailing the scandalous affair between Democratic presidential hopeful U.S. Senator Gary Hart (D-Colo.) and then model-actress Donna Rice.

Now, Kankakee author Jim Riordan will co-author a tell-all book by Donna Rice Hughes.Riordan was contacted by Rice Hughes toward the end of May to co-write the yet-to-be-titled book recalling her side of the story — a story-turned-scandal that knocked a presidential front-runner, Hart, out of the race for the 1988 presidential election, just before the summer of 1987.

Riordan started the Kankakee Area Music Awards and the organization Make It Stick, which was founded after his 16-year-old son was killed in a drunk-driving accident. Make It Stick works with young teens to warn them about drinking and driving, and it also offers a mentoring program.

After being involved in an extramarital affair with Hart in the spring of 1987, Rice was seen sitting on the lap of Hart on a boat named “Monkey Business” on the cover of People Magazine. The scandal surrounding his personal life forced him to drop out of the 1988 presidential race against Republican George H. Bush.

Rice met Hart at a New Year’s Eve party in Aspen, Colo. in 1986.

“At the time, there were accusations that Gary was a womanzier,” Riordan said. “Donna never really told her side of the story, and now that a film is being released, she knows that all of the accusations from the past will be brought up again.”

A major motion picture directed by Jason Reitman (“Up In The Air”), titled “The Front Runner” will star Hugh Jackman as Gary Hart and Sara Paxton as Donna Rice. The film is based on the 2014 book from Matt Bai, “All the Truth Is Out: The Week Politics Went Tabloid.”

The film, set to be released in November, already is gaining Oscar buzz.

Riordan was sent a book proposal that included sample chapters, and he’s been working to rewrite it, in hopes a publisher would pick it up.

“Donna is hoping to get the book out sooner than later, but I don’t think we’ll be seeing anything for over a year,” Riordan said.

Riordan hopes the book will be anywhere from 250 to 300 pages.

“Up until that scandal, sex scandals didn’t affect presidential things that much,” said Riordan. “It wasn’t until this scandal, that it took a front-runner out of the race. Gary Hart was exciting, young and fresh. That’s what the people wanted.”

Rice is the president and CEO of Enough Is Enough, a nonprofit organization that strives to make the internet safer for families and children.

“She wants to warn people about the dangers of the internet,” Riordan said. “She hopes this book will help other girls and young women to not get caught up in power so they don’t end up being labeled like she was.”

James Riordan is the author of 35 books, including the The New York Times Bestseller "Break on Through." The biography of Doors lead singer Jim Morrison not only has been called “the most objective, thorough and professional Morrison biography” by the Times Book Review but also named as one of the Ten All Time Best Rock Biographies by Amazon.com.

Entertainment Weekly called Riordan’s biography of filmmaker Oliver Stone, "STONE," “an unflinching biography ... enough spectacle to fill a month of daytime-TV talk shows.” The New York Post said reading the book was similar to “the sensory overload of watching all of Oliver Stone’s movies back to back.”

Critics described Riordan’s "The Bishop of Rwanda" as “one of the most important books you ever will read” and "The Coming of the Walrus," Riordan’s novel about the '60s, as “the definitive book on the era” and “a hilarious tale of a harrowing search for the greatest truth of all.

From 1997-2000, Riordan created and co-starred in a local television program, Kankakee Valley Prime Time, which won six Crystal Communicators, three Tellys and earned Riordan a Chicago-Midwest Emmy nomination for writing the program.