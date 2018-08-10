Come to the dark side with 'Dark Tourist'

The new Netflix original documentary series “Dark Tourist” gives viewers a window into the dark side of life.

The series, released July 20, depicts the phenomenon of “dark tourism,” which is described as traveling to places associated with death. Viewers tour the weirdest corners of the world across eight episodes narrated by New Zealand journalist David Farrier, who previously narrated and co-directed the 2016 documentary “Tickled.”

The series begins with Farrier introducing himself to viewers.

“I’m a journalist from New Zealand,” he says. “And I’ve always been drawn to the weirder side of life.

“So, I’ve decided to investigate dark tourism, a global phenomenon where people avoid the ordinary and instead head for holidays in war zones, disaster sites and other off-beat destinations,” he continues.

Farrier’s first stop is in Medellín, Colombia, to pay a visit to drug lord Pablo Escobar’s most “accomplished” hitman, Jhon Jairo Velásquez Vásquez, nicknamed Popeye. As Farrier explains to viewers, Popeye killed more than 250 people — including his own girlfriend — during Escobar’s reign as the so-called “King of Cocaine.”

“He was locked up for 22 years,” Farrier says to introduce Popeye. “And now he’s a popular YouTube star.”

Farrier asks Popeye if he regrets what he’s done in the past.

“I completely regret everything. I’ve learnt that when you are around people who treat you nicely that killing people isn’t worth it.”

Throughout the series, viewers meet other unusual people similar to Popeye who live in places infamous for death, crime and other unsettling events. In the second episode, Farrier visits the Aokigahara forest in Japan, known on the internet as the “suicide forest” made popular by YouTube videos.

While meeting Popeye and visiting the Aokigahara forest, Farrier views the subjects with fascination and wonder, though he can, at times, appear somewhat insensitive or even rude.

During his conversation with Popeye, for example, Farrier actually asks him if he’s been to therapy and appears visually scared to be in his presence, despite Popeye’s reassurance he is a completely reformed man. And at other scenes in the show, Farrier openly laughs in serious, somber situations.

Of course, Farrier’s occasional insensitivity and nervous laughter could be blamed simply on the ignorance of a well-intentioned foreigner. For the most part, Farrier’s interactions are respectful.

Aside from the obviously interesting interactions between Farrier and unusual others, the documentary’s camera work is by far one of the most amazing parts of the show. Anyone enthusiastic about nature, landscape or city photography should give the series a shot simply for the beautiful images highlighting beauty in darkness.

Through the superb cinematography and Farrier’s engaging interviews, viewers of “Dark Tourist” can tour some of the weirdest wonders of the world to find different isn’t always bad.