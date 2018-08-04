Brew Dude's Brewery Crawl, airport edition

I recently drove my brother, Anthony, back to O’Hare Airport on a drizzly Sunday afternoon. He arrived in Chicago to drop off my niece and nephew for a week to stay with my family here in Illinois, and he took a flight back to Los Angeles.

While he was here, we threw him a party for being a newly-minted Ph.D in ancient languages from Fuller Theological Seminary. His flight was in the early afternoon, so I had plenty of time to kick around the neighborhood since I was already there.

So, I decided to record this experience in my latest installment of the Brewery Crawl feature I’ve done so many times in this column. If you visit these places and check in the social media beer app Untappd, you will punch up your points in the “Finding The Source” badge which is one of my favorite locations.

Starting from O’Hare, the first stop is definitely the closest stop, Short Fuse Brewing of Schiller Park. It is exceedingly close to the airport just five minutes away. It’s right along North River Road just outside the airport with plenty of signage to flag you into its spacious taproom.

You can’t miss this place. With gigantic glass garage doors facing the street and a wood-topped bar that spans the entire length of the taproom facing the brewery. Short Fuse Brewing has been an up-and-coming player in the hazy IPA game in Chicagoland along with the other two breweries on this crawl.

Known for their Loosey Juicy New England-style IPA and several variations, Short Fuse Brewing offers flights in two forms, the “Half Stick” and the “Whole Stick” to keep with the dynamite theme. The “Half Stick” are huge pours of either side of their tap list, or the “Whole Stick” means the whole thing.

The flight boards are some of the more innovative approaches to the taproom standard flight paddle. They have floor-to-ceiling murals along the wall closest to the street, high-top tables, couches, giant Jenga, bottle shop-merch shop-growler filling station as you enter. This a detailed, well-crafted beer-drinking experience.

The next spot is the highest of the hyped-up, juice-making outfits in Chicago, Mikerphone Brewing of Elk Grove Village. I don’t know what’s in my spirit that makes me absolutely allergic to hype. I also don’t know if it is common in other industries, but it feels like in craft beer people lose their minds over hype.

With that in mind, I have wanted to get to Mikerphone Brewing who garners the most hype of any brewing I can think of in Chicago. I’ve had some of the beers but not enough to say I know what people are talking about when they gush over this brewery.

Mikerphone is the next closest brewery to the airport, 20 minutes away from Short Fuse and back in the other direction from O’Hare. Mikerphone Brewing is easy to find and easy to get to tucked in an industrial complex just off Higgins Road. It’s a small space with a limited number of taps and bottles to go.

Less than 10 tables fill the place with barrels sprinkled throughout for standing-room visitors and a small bar, but the humble taproom doesn’t do justice to full-scale astonishment you are about to experience with these ultra-high quality beers they are slinging.

The hype is well earned by these expert brewers. Mikerphone is known for their hazy IPAs, on a very short list of the best New England IPAs in Chicago, Imperial Stouts and Sour Beers mostly released in 750 ml bottles and some cans.

They offer beers in 6- or 12-ounce pours both priced easily to decide how you want to go, and they have bottles to-go available as well. While this is not a taproom I want to spend a ton of time in, because I went on a lazy Sunday afternoon and it was still pretty packed.

One note that can be an afterthought in the craft beer game, but the two dudes I talked to (I apologize, I didn’t get their names) while at Mikerphone were the nicest, friendliest, knowledgeable and most helpful dudes I have ever talked to in a brewery. Solid human beings start to finish that really impressed me. Cheers to the Mikerphone dudes that helped out a beer traveler with questions.

I’m going to replace the word hype for these guys, any good news you hear about this place is because they’re awesome people doing cool stuff and fans around are just spreading good words about them.

I was torn with this last decision of which was to head from Mikerphone Brewing in Elk Grove Village. There are two breweries of equal quality in my mind in opposite directions. Une Annee-Hubbard’s Cave in Niles and More Brewing in Villa Park.

I asked the uber-helpful dudes at Mikerphone Brewing, and they both said head to Hubbard’s Cave, but because it was getting late in the afternoon and I wanted to start heading back south, I wanted to see if I could get to Frankie’s Deli in Lombard. My wife loves that place, and I wanted to pick her up something from there.

I headed in the opposite direction to More Brewing. What ties in More Brewing with the other two is another deep well of juice in their tap handles, as well as a close cousin to Mikerphone in terms of hype. Yet again, More delivers on the buzz around town with their stellar beers.

More Brewing is not super close to Mikerphone, another 20 minutes away. There are some breweries I passed up on my way down to More, but like a moth to the flame I had to render my judgment on the hype. A beer writer friend of mine, Nik White, was headed out of the city to go to Dark Lord Day in May, and I was going into the city for The Hop Review’s Ultra Fresh festival.

White said he was making a stop at More Brewing which is not a convenient trip for him, and I thought there has to be something special going on out in Villa Park. More Brewing was the surprise of the year at this year’s Festival of Barrel Aged Beers with their gold medal in the top category (Specialty Strong-Porter Stout and the coveted Best in Show) only been open for just over a year at the point of winning in November.

Everyone was completely blown away to see More Brewing announced as best in show at FoBAB. What had to work was the head brewer had to flick the lights on of his brand new brewery, and the first thing he did was to brew an imperial stout, Karma, and as soon as it was ready stuff it into bourbon barrels to rest to be pulled out just in time for FoBAB to win.

This is the impossible dream of craft brewing. One note on the taproom though is that they were almost completely out of every highly-sought-after beer on tap when I visited on a Sunday afternoon, which was some of the feedback I had heard. The taproom has plenty of space, decent amount of parking, lots of tables with families enjoying food and drinks.

If I lived in Villa Park or Lombard, I would frequent this establishment and try to secure some excellent beers on tap or in cans. They do can releases every Friday, and the bartender said they go pretty fast every week.

Loosey Juicy from Short Fuse Brewing

ABV: 6.4%

IBUs: 35

Style: New England IPA

Where to Buy: You can find this at Crafted Bottle Shop and Taproom in 16 oz 4 pack cans for $11.

That One Guitar from Mikerphone Brewing

ABV: 8.25%

IBUs: N/A

Style: Double Dry Hopped Double IPA

Notes: The haziest of hazy beers double dry hopped with Mosaic hops

Where to Buy: Only available currently at the taproom on draft and in 750 ml bottles

Name: DDH K.I.S.S. (Keep it Simple Stupid) from More Brewing

ABV: 6.5%

IBUs: N/A

Style: American IPA

Notes: Citra and El Dorado hops fill this deeply hazy IPA

Where to Buy: You can find this one at the taproom on draft or in cans to go on Fridays.