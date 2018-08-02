Happenings listings: Aug. 2, 2018

Dance

Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call Keiser at 815-932-0360.

Music

Kankakee Municipal Band, 7 p.m. today, Bird Park band shell, Kankakee.

Lollapalooza, today-Sunday, Grant Park, Chicago. For more information, visit lollapalooza.com.

Official Lollapalooza Aftershow with Blackbear, 10 p.m. today, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $25. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.

Tall Paul & River Country, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Evil Horse Brewery, 1338 Main St., Crete.

Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

Backlash, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday-Wednesday, Crazy Joe’s Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

Lynyrd Skynyrd, 6 p.m. Friday, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park. For more information, visit livenation.com.

Corky Crawford and Ryan Leggot, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central Ave., Gilman. No cover.

Shakira, 7:30 p.m. Friday, United Center, Chicago. For more information, visit unitedcenter.com.

Official Lollapalooza Aftershow with Catfish and the Bottlemen, 10 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $30. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.

Jerry Vernon & the Dune Country Band, 6 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe’s Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

High Anxiety Band, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Aroma Park Boat Club’s 41st annual Luau, 199 Boat Club Road, Aroma Park.

Atar-E & Bones Ronek, NGS, Frenzi, Lil Rizzo, Saturday, Feed Arts & Cultural Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Cover: $5.

DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

Official Lollapalooza Aftershow with Manchester Orchestra, 10 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $27.50. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.

Summer Open Jam Series with host Beeso & Friends, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, On the Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee.

Blues, Brews & BBQ Jam with host Susan Williams, guest hosts Todd Hazelrigg on guitar and Terry Mason on drums, 6 p.m. Sunday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.

Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

Karaoke, Wednesday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

Theater

”Mary Poppins,” 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Country Theatre Workshop, 1280 E. 770N Road, Cissna Park. Tickets: $12. For more information, visit countrytheatre.org.

“Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story,” times vary through Sept. 15, production of American Blues Theater at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. For more information, visit americanbluestheater.com.

“Heartbreak Hotel,” times vary through Sept. 9, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.

Comedy

Bruce Bruce, 8:15 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv, Schaumburg. Tickets: $27-$38. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.