Brew Dude: July 20, 2018

The haze craze finally has made it to Kankakee County with the recent launch of BrickStone Brewery’s Haz’D Juice Hazy IPA. The brewery recently released its new Hazy Series of beers.

BrickStone has been brewing these ultra-popular, ultra-trendy beers for a little while with their first foray, Mystic Hour, which looked and tasted similar to orange juice — on purpose. From there, they brewed six different variations on the theme and settled on three they will release in cans over the next couple of months.

This is a big breakthrough for the brewery, which has been churning out award-winning American Pale Ales, India Pale Ales and Imperial Stouts that have caught attention across Illinois and the country. I don’t want to get into the weeds of the industry too much with this article, but the brewing strength and acumen of the fine fellows at BrickStone cannot be overstated.

BrickStone recently was named Total Beverage Partner across all the Chicagoland Jewel grocery stores. I don’t know how this is possible, but apparently BrickStone sells a ton of beer at Jewel.

Given that they went big in the grocery store beer game, that sort of locked them into doing what they do well, which is making gob-smackingly good APA and Hopskip and locking up their facility to meet that exceptional demand. Then the market for beer threw itself off a cliff and started making these totally new kinds of beers that not many breweries in Chicago even were making at the time.

Brewers were watching beer nerds crowd around a handful of breweries across the country, such as Tree House Brewing in New York, Trillium Brewing in Massachusetts, The Alchemist in Vermont and Monkish Brewing in Los Angeles, and the fever caught across the country. Sure, there were some guys locally that jumped into that game, and plenty of people loved them, but most breweries’ flagship beers still are selling well, so why do anything different?

This play wasn’t good enough for the guys at BrickStone. They have the moxie and the talent to step into a completely new game and absolutely crush it as usual. I don’t know if I have the space here to explain how totally blown away I am with this move on their part.

I was nervous for them at a certain point because I have seen how far and how fast craft beer drinkers have been running after these beers, traveling hours to breweries in the middle of nowhere, buying cases at a time, loading up and carrying them back to their home markets, black-market distributing these ultra-sought after beers to their friends.

It’s odd because there are a few people I can think of that have had their tastes change completely around certain versions of these beers; regular old award-winning beers are just average now because they don’t have the neon-bright, extreme flavors of these new beers.

How could lightning strike twice in the same brewhouse? But BrickStone did it again with excellent beers that stack up against some of the biggest beers in this game. I have sought after some of the bigger players in this game, especially when I was at Great American Beer Festival in Denver last year to see what all the commotion is about.

I had some beers from Modern Times Brewing that were impressive. I had one from Night Shift Brewing that was excellent. I have had some Cloudwater Brewing from the UK, which is some of the most sought-after haze in Europe.

I have had all of the big players in Chicagoland such as Corridor Brewery and Provisions, Transient Artisan Ales, Mikerphone Brewing, Hop Butcher for the World and Saint Errant, and these beers will literally flip your lid. You have a baseball cap on, its shooting off your noggin, no doubt. But I would challenge anyone around not to take that soft drink challenge, and come away thinking BrickStone placed itself firmly on that list the first time out of the gate and for cheaper than most people are doing it.

BrickStone is going to market with Haz’D Juice Hazy IPA in 12-ounce, six-pack cans, similar to the rest of their lineup, for $14.99 at certain retailers such as The Open Bottle in Tinley Park. I don’t want to get inside the numbers too much, but the calculations are important here.

You might see this sitting on a shelf somewhere and say, “Hey bud, this other six-pack (APA, say, for instance) is only $10. Getting too big for your britches, huh?”

Trust me, it is worth the extra cost. These hazy IPAs take significantly more and more expensive ingredients to make and have to be sold much faster in order to be enjoyed; freshness is at a premium for these beers. So, I have paid $20 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans of these ultra-fresh, hazy IPAs from some big-time players in this game.

So take 64 ounces at $20 apiece; that makes it 31 cents per ounce. That is not near the price of a $10 22-ounce bomber of beer that comes out to 45 cents per ounce, but is way north of the $10 per 12-ounce, six-pack of cans, which is 12 cents per ounce.

But if you compare apples to apples, then the math definitely makes sense for BrickStone and a favor to their customers; at $14.99 for a 12-ounce six-pack, their price per ounce is at 20 cents, which is a far cry south of the top line $20 four-packs you might find from some big guys in the game.

Here is something to know — you’ve got to drink these beers fresh, like really fresh. I don’t know what number to put on that, but that 90 days to 120 days I’d say for normal IPAs, you might want to shorten that up.

I have had similar beers at longer dates that were fine. I have had some at fresher dates that were terrible, but just look at the date. For these beers, BrickStone started to put the dating on the cans themselves, which I am very happy about, so you can know for yourself whats going on inside that can. Also, keep these beers refrigerated as much as possible.

These beers can have a big drop-off if not handled well. BrickStone’s cans haven’t been on the market long, so you will be fine to get something soon. They have plenty of these on tap at the brewpub, which is awesome, and they qualify for all the specials they run during the week.

Try them out there, bring a growler home or see if they have any cans lying around at the time. This is a huge development in the life of Kankakee County beer drinkers; enjoy responsibly.

BEER OF THE WEEK

Name: Haz’D Juice from BrickStone Brewery

ABV: 7.4 percent

IBUs: 10

Style: New England IPA

Notes: “Prepare to be amhazed: Haz’D Juice, the first canned brew in our Haz’D UP Series is brewed to perfection with Citra, Mosiac, and Huell Melon Hops giving it strong tastes of grapefruit and citrus. Get haz’d this summer!” says the brewery.

Where to Buy: According to beermenus.com, the only place locally that still has some of this beer is The Open Bottle in Tinley Park in 12-ounce six-pack cans for $14.99, but I am sure more places have some or will be receiving either a new batch or the next beer in the series soon.