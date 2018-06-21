HAPPENINGS: Anthem to play at Friendship Festival

Some rock ’n’ rock bands from the late ’70s and ’80s were notorious for making unbelievable requests such as what certain M&Ms should be in the candy dish in the dressing room as part of their contract.

Chicago-based classic rock cover band Anthem will be playing several hit songs from groups from that era on Saturday at the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival, but unlike those bad boys, Anthem is pretty well-behaved.

“We’ll be the easiest band you’ll ever work with,” said Anthem guitarist and vocalist Kevin Willison. “No demands. If there are M&Ms there, we’ll eat them all.

Anthem is just one of many bands that’s playing at this week’s Festival, including some local acts.

“There’s nobody in the lineup that anybody will be disappointed with,” said Jerry Downs, entertainment director of the Friendship Festival.

There will be 10 bands playing this week, not counting those in the Battle of the Bands. It’s a labor of love for Downs.

“We try to bring in local bands and ones from out of the area,” he said. “That’s our goal.”

Johnny Try Hard Band, last year’s Battle of the Bands winner, and High Anxiety got things started on Wednesday.

Anthem will play from 9:30 p.m. to midnight on Saturday to close the festival’s music acts. The band is known for its live shows.

“We do basically classic rock from the ’70s ‘til now,” Willison said. “We’ve got a few showpieces. We play ‘Sweet Caroline,’ as we’ve got a guy who sounds like Neil Diamond. We play Styx, Boston, Journey REO Speedwagon, and we do a little heavier stuff. We play some Metallica, and we do a Led Zeppelin medley.”

Willison said they love to get the crowd involved.

“We play ‘Come Sail Away’ by Styx and try to get the crowd to sing along,” he said. “We have a blast. We’re excited to play for everybody and make sure everybody has a good time.”

Downs was impressed with Anthem when he checked out the band in action. Anthem played the Looney Bin in Bradley before and came highly recommended from local promoter Tom Asay.

“They’re really, really good,” Downs said. “They come from three of the best bands out of Chicago, and they put them all together.”

Anthem plays around Chicagoland, Wisconsin and Northwest Indiana just about every weekend.

“Music is something we have in common [with the fans] and can relate to,” Willison said. “We enjoy the same type of music and have a good time. We’re really looking forward to it.”

Country recording artist Nick Lynch is playing tonight, while Friday has tribute band Creedence Revived and a Tina Turner tribute artist.

“The biggest attraction is Friday night, a lead singer out of California is in Creedence Revived Band, a tribute band of Creedence Clearwater Revival [CCR],” Downs said. “J.D. King, a local guitar player, is in the band. He’s been touring with them, and they’ve traveled across the U.S. and the world.”

After Creedence Revived, Dorothy Roberson performs as Tina Turner. She’ll play two sets.

“She puts on a show,” Downs said. “You’d think it’s Tina Turner. She looks like her; she sounds like her; she dances like her. It’s unbelievable.”

The Friendship Festival music wouldn’t be complete without a performance by The Silhouettes, who Downs has sung with for a few decades.

“The old boys are back,” he said.

Downs said another good thing about the festival is that it’s free.

“Every year, all the funds we make, we donate back to the community — needy people and organizations that help children and hospitals,” he said. “We pride ourselves in that.”

<p style="text-align: center;"><strong>Friendship Festival Lineup</strong>

<strong>Today</strong>

All Star Rock 'n' Roll Night

6-7:15 p.m.: The Just Roll WIth It Band

8:30-11 p.m.: Nick Lynch

<strong>Friday</strong>

Creedence And Turner Revival Night

6:30-8 p.m.: Creedence Revived Band

9:30 p.m.-midnight: Dorothy Roberson Tina Turner Show

<strong>Saturday</strong>

Armed Services Day

Noon: Veterans celebration with Frankfort Brass Band Performance

1:30-5 p.m.: Battle Of The Garage Bands

5:15 p.m.: Winner plays one song

6-7 p.m.: The Silhouettes Band

7:30-8:30 p.m.: The Epic Band

8:45 p.m.: Teen Idol winners sing

9:30 p.m.-midnight: Anthem