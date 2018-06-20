The real 'Tag Brothers'

The game of tag is not just for children, as we clearly see in the newly released film “Tag,” starring Ed Helms, Jon Hamm, Hannibal Buress, Jake Johnson and Jeremy Runner.

The film depicts five lifelong friends who began a game of tag back in elementary school and continued it for the next 30 years. If this sounds like a ridiculously fictional tale, you’d be half right.

It is ridiculous, over-the-top fun, but it’s “inspired” by a true story. After seeing the film and talking with two of the “Tag Brothers” as they call themselves, it’s quite apparent that the film is more than inspired by their story — it is their story, with a little bit of Hollywood’s poetic license.

I had the pleasure of talking with Brian Dennehy (not the actor) and Mike Konesky, who are two of the 10 actual “Tag Brothers” and who still are playing tag every February. While both gentlemen are mature at this point in their lives, the youthful verve that could be heard in their voices indicated they had not only held onto their youth but exuded a love of life and living that perhaps most of us have lost by the time we hit 50.

Dennehy and Konesky shared their story with me, taking me back in time, sorting through the difference between the movie and reality and what they hope people will take away from the film. Konesky recounted the origins of tag, dating it back to 1982 as a junior in high school at Gonzaga Preparatory School.

It was springtime, and between fifth and sixth periods, one of the guys tagged another, shouting, “You’re It! No touch-backs.” The game went on the following year, much to all the teachers’ chagrin as the 10 would sprint down the halls after one another, bowling over objects and people in their way, and poor Joe, after their senior year, would be “It for life,” as Konesky described it.

Obviously no one wants to be “It” for life, and in 1989, the game began again, this time with Patrick Schultheis, the lawyer of the group, setting up a contract which would bind them for life. Dennehy described it as “contractually obligated fun.”

And now, every February, the group of men with careers ranging from lawyers and mergers and acquisitions specialists to priests, CEOs and aerospace engineers, live with a certain amount of adrenaline-pumping paranoia. Dennehy laughed as he shared, “My wife is terrified. My son and daughter have both betrayed me.” But the result is long-lasting friendships and a connection not just with the men but with all of the families.

This year, Dennehy said, “It got really heated.” He even accepted a trip to Dubai the first two weeks of February, thinking he could outrun the group.

Dennehy and Konesky both described the actual tagging, planning and scheming that took place as true inspiration for the scenes and antics in the film. In fact, some real tags were crazier than the film showed.

There was a funeral tag in front of more than 800 mourners at the funeral of Patrick’s father, a State Supreme Court justice. And then there’s the “Don Corleone” tag filled with elaborate planning and teaming up of members to target one person.

“Just to tag somebody, that’s kind of boring. To scheme, to surprise them, that becomes fun,” Dennehy said.

The Tag Brothers’ local friend, Mark Steilen, wrote the original screenplay after the Wall Street Journal article made a huge splash in 2013. Five years later, the project was green-lighted with Hamm and crew attached.

There was a reticence about how Hollywood would depict the group, but then Konesky went on the set and met director Jeff Tomsic.

“He [Tomsic] was like one of us," Konesky said. "He got it — tag on steroids. [The writers] took little parts of what we did, mashed them up and made a great movie.”

So who’s the best player? Is there a “Jerry” of the group?

Dennehy said, “That depends on how you look at it. Mike Mengert will claim to be the best tagged, but that just means he’s inept at getting tagged! I get tagged very little [but] I’m completely paranoid in February.”

From dressing in drag as nuns and wearing a mascot’s outfit to having your wife set you up, the “unwritten rule of deception” as Dennehy said, makes it all fun.

Who’s it next February? Billy Akers. Konesky tagged him at the end of last February. And yes, the scheming already has begun.

I’m not sure if I laughed more during the conversations with Konesky and Dennehy or during the movie, but I will say they have inspired me to play a little more and remember that connections are much more important in life than working all the time.

Stick around for the end of the movie to see the clips of the real antics of this group and then try to guess who that naked guy is in the locker room.

Fact: Three simple rules: For the month of February, the men will play tag. Whoever is “It” at the end of February at midnight will be “it” at the beginning of February the following year; No touch backs; If you’re asked if you’re “It,” you must answer honestly.

Fiction: The film has amendments and takes place in the month of May

Fact: The game started in high school

Fiction: The game started at age 9

Fact: There was a funeral tag with more than 800 people in attendance

Fiction: Three people were at the funeral tag

Fact: A job interview tag

Fiction: A chair was not thrown at a window

Fact: Russell Adams wrote The Wall Street Journal article about the players

Fiction: Annabelle Wallis is The Wall Street Journal writer

Fact: A girlfriend who became a wife was introduced to “the guys” while she was in bed with a Tag Brother

Fact: Wives, kids, and friends all help in the planning and deception