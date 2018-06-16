Kultivators Garden Tour and Faire set

Daily Journal staff report

The Kankakee Kultivators will present its annual Garden Tour and Faire on Thursday, June 21. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the popular event.

Hundreds of flower and landscape buffs will wander through the tour’s six private gardens during the course of the day.

They include two lush and serene, shaded sanctuaries in Bourbonnais and four relaxing, more sun-loving riverside landscapes closer to St. Anne.

Kultivators President Linda Krause is chairing this event, along with the replacement of trees in Kankakee’s “Let Freedom Ring Garden” as her President’s Project for 2018.

Gardeners who will be sharing their gardens with ticket holders include Andy and Jessica Corbus, Mike Fegan and Kathy Vaccaro-Fegan, Dale Lambert and Betty Peters-Lambert, Sid and Barb Masse, Don and Cecilia McKay and Dr. Paul and Tess Rowland.

Frank Lloyd Wright’s historic Bradley House will provide a seventh bonus garden for tourists to enjoy.

For four years, Kultivator Syd Rose-Churney has selected the gardens for Kankakee’s garden walk.

She has acted as the owners’ liaison with the Kultivators and has encouraged these gardeners.

Ticket holders will be able to roam the gardens beginning at 9 a.m.

Lunch from Honeybaked Ham will be served between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Kankakee Civic Center on the grounds of Small Memorial Park, where the Kankakee County Museum also is located.

The opportunity to shop at the Artisan Faire also will be held there and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Garden touring, available all day, will end at 5 p.m.

Tickets, which cost $20 each, are on sale now at Kankakee at Busse & Rieck Flowers and Gifts, Love Christian Center and Joy’s Hallmark.

Tickets also are available at Clay Basket (Bradley), Tholen’s Garden Center (Bourbonnais), Woldhuis Farms Sunrise Greenhouse (near Grant Park), Off the Vine (Momence), Kankakee County Visitors’ and Convention Bureau (Manteno) and Ryan’s Pier in Aroma Park.

Fans of famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright have a chance, at an additional cost, to participate in a two-hour guided tour of the Bradley House between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.

Kankakee Kultivators will donate funds from the garden walk’s proceeds to Kankakee Community College for scholarships.

The club welcomes additional members, and general meetings are open to the public.

For more information, go to kankakeekultivators.org, or call 815-922-0285.