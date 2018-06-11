Beth Randall: Organization the key to successful garage sale

It’s that time of year when you see garage sale signs popping up all over the place. I love to go to garage sales. It’s fun to find a bargain and find something that you did not know you needed. Haha.

I used to hold some very successful garage sales. Once, I had a garage sale for my Girl Scout troop. They all brought items, and together, we organized it and sold $1,200 worth of stuff to fund our whitewater rafting trip.

I’ve also worked with many clients on organizing their garage sales, from finding the stuff throughout their houses to setting it up and helping them run it. I might brag and say it was always worth it for my clients to hold a garage sale if I was involved.

I will be the first to say, though, that having a garage sale is not a quick and easy thing to do. It does take time and planning to get it right. I will also say that having a garage sale will not make you rich; however it is a wonderful avenue for parting with a lot of stuff and yes, you will make some cash, too.

By following these steps, you will not only be more likely to sell more stuff, but you also will have more money in your pocket.

First off, gather together all the items you hope to sell. Find a staging area somewhere in your house that can be the place to gather your items together. This place is going to be a little messy for a while until the actual garage sale.

The next step is to wash and clean every single item. Break out the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser and erase those scuff marks and grime off everything.

Wash every single piece of clothing you plan to sell. Are you thinking to yourself that the clothing was washed before you stored it five years ago? It doesn’t matter; it probably has an odor after being stored for that long.

Wash it, get rid of the stains and make it smell as good as you can. Trust me it will sell if it doesn’t stink. This step is time consuming but 100 percent necessary. You’ve all been to garage sales where the items were not clean or smelled musty or moldy, and I bet you also did not buy one thing.

Now that everything is as clean as can be, start sorting it into categories. All household knickknacks or tchotchkes and household items can be grouped together. Make sure they are dust free and shiny as new — yes, these, too, must be washed. Every one of these items should be individually marked with a price tag. It will not sell as quickly if you do not have a price on it. Pricing is necessary.

The clothing can be grouped together by gender, size and season to make it easier for the customer who visits and says, “Do you have any girls size 10 clothes?” — it will be very easy to point them to the right location. Now pricing clothing is easier as I do not believe it is necessary to price each item individually.

Rather, I would say a large, bright neon sign that list the items with a generic price is fine. If you have some items that you feel should be higher priced then just add the line — “unless otherwise marked” to the bottom of the sign.

Besides making sure everything is super clean, including sweeping the garage floor, the second most important step is to have the best possible signs to get your customers into your garage. The signs should all be the same color – I prefer neon.

And I know when you go to buy the posters, you are going to think one of each color would be fun, but what you want are all the same color. This way there will be no mistake as to which direction to turn for your garage sale.

The most important things to put on the sign are the words GARAGE SALE and a large arrow pointing in the correct direction. You want to start drawing your customers in by placing a sign at the closest largest intersection to your house. Then continue to place a sign at every corner leading to your house. Remember to have signs coming from all four directions.

If your customers cannot find your sale, you will not sell as much. Once your get the customers, if your items are not clean and easy to find, you will not sell as much. Just as important is the pricing.

With a little planning, organizing and time, you will have a successful garage sale.