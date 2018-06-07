Movies: June 7, 2018

'Hereditary' — New

Tribune News Service says 4 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) Every so often, a directorial debut comes along that just so happens to be an instant classic. Such is the case with writer-director Ari Aster's family horror film "Hereditary," a sensation at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and one of the most bone-chillingly terrifying films to come along in quite some time — a masterpiece of film form and storytelling. PG-13. (127 mins.)

'Hotel Artemis — New

(Meadowview) Jodie Foster stars as a woman who runs an exclusive criminals-only emergency room in strife-ridden near-future L.A. With Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, Brian Tyree Henry, Jenny Slate, Zachary Quinto, Charlie Day and Dave Bautista. Written and directed by Drew Pearce. Rated R. (210 mins.)

'Ocean's 8' — New

Daily Journal movie reviewer Pam Powell says 3½ out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10, Paramount) Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett recruit an all-female crew to pull off a $150 million diamond heist. With Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Richard Armitage, James Corden, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter. Written by Gary Ross & Olivia Milch; story by Ross. Directed by Ross. Rated PG-13. (210 mins.)

'First Reformed' — New

Daily Journal movie reviewer Pam Powell says 4 out of 4 stars.

(Paramount) A conflicted reverend (a superb Ethan Hawke) undergoes a profound crisis of faith in Paul Schrader's soul-searching, career-resurrecting drama, a tribute to the contemplative cinema of Robert Bresson and Yasujiro Ozu that nonetheless moves to the pulse of a thriller. Rated R. (213 mins.)

‘Adrift’

Tribune News Service says 3 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin star as a pair of bohemian lovers whose sailing adventure leads into a catastrophic hurricane. Written by Aaron Kandell, Jordan Kandell and David Branson Smith; based on a book by Tami Oldham Ashcraft with Susea McGearhart. Directed by Baltasar Kormakur. Rated PG-13. (120 mins.)

‘Action Point’

No star rating available.

(Movies 10) Johnny Knoxville stars as the proprietor of a safety-challenged theme park threatened by the arrival of a nearby mega-amusement park. With Chris Pontius, Dan Bakkedahl, Matt Schulze and Eleanor Worthington-Cox. Written by John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky; story by Knoxville, Derek Freda, Altschuler, Krinsky, Mike Judge. Directed by Tim Kirkby. Rated R. (85 mins.)

‘Upgrade’

Tribune News Service says 3 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) Paralyzed during an attack in which his wife was killed, a man receives an artificial intelligence implant that offers an experimental cure and allows him to pursue violent revenge. With Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel. Written and directed by Leigh Whannell. Rated R. (95 mins.)

‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

Daily Journal movie reviewer Pam Powell says 2½ out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) The film follows what seems to be a familiar structure for all the “Star Wars” movies. It’s a classic tale of good guys versus bad guys with lots of explosions and strange creatures at a party. There are plenty of high-speed chase scenes, narrow escapes and acrobatic fights as un-faced enemies are destroyed. Rated PG-13. (135 mins.)

‘Show Dogs’

No star rating available.

(Movies 10, Paramount) With help from their new friends, the crime-fighting duo Max (dog) and FBI agent Frank must foil a kidnapping plot and rescue other valuable animals from a gang of greedy smugglers. Rated PG. (92 mins.)

‘Deadpool 2’

Tribune News Service says 2½ out of 4 stars.

(Meadowview and Movies 10) Ryan Reynolds is back as the crazy assassin and sometime X-Man, joined on his murderous adventures by Domino (Zazie Beetz) and Cable (Josh Brolin). Directed by David Leitch. Rated R. (119 mins.)

‘Overboard’

Tribune News Service says 2 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) Good-natured but underwritten remake of the Kurt Russell-Goldie Hawn original. The genders are reversed and the story has been retrofitted to accommodate Mexican comedy star Eugenio Derbez, an arrogant playboy who gets amnesia and thinks he’s the husband of the cleaning lady (Anna Faris) he’s offended. Cross-cultural and bilingual, with Spanish dialogue subtitled in English. Eva Longoria co-stars. Rated PG-13. (110 mins.)

‘Book Club’

Daily Journal movie reviewer Pam Powell says 3½ out of 4 stars.

(Paramount) Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen star as lifelong friends whose book club tackles “Fifty Shades of Grey,” triggering new romances and rekindling old flames. Written by Bill Holderman and Erin Simms. Directed by Holderman. Rated PG-13. (94 mins.)

‘Breaking In’

No star rating available.

(Meadowview and Movies 10) Gabrielle Union is a desperate mother hellbent on saving her two children being held in an impregnable home. With Billy Burke, Richard Cabral and Christa Miller. Written by Ryan Engle; story by Jaime Primak Sullivan. Directed by James McTeigue. Rated PG-13. (88 mins.)

‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Daily Journal movie reviewer Pam Powell says 3 out of 4 stars.

(Paramount) The Avengers and their superhero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe. Rated PG-13. (156 mins.)

‘Life of the Party’

No star rating available.

(Movies 10) Melissa McCarthy plays a housewife who returns to college alongside her daughter and lets loose after her husband leaves her. With Gillian Jacobs, Maya Rudolph, Julie Bowen, Matt Walsh, Molly Gordon, Stephen Root and Jacki Weaver. Written by McCarthy and Ben Falcone. Directed by Falcone. Rated PG-13. (105 mins.)