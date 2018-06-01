‘RBG’: a superhero in a robe

How often does a documentary find its way into the top 10 at the box office? The answer is never, until now.

“RBG,” a film about the life of currently seated Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, had grossed more than $6 million as of Monday. It’s proof that we have a new superhero on our hands.

Filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West create a story that is exciting, dramatic, comedic, educational and entertaining as they take us back in time to introduce us to the “Notorious RBG” in her youth and how she became the newest Wonder Woman at 83.

The film premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews, including mine, as one of the best films of the festival. Having a chance to talk with West and Cohen about making the film, they shared, “We really felt that many of her millennial fans had no idea of the full story. They really didn’t know the role she had played in advancing women’s rights from a legal perspective, and we also both knew about this amazing feminist love story that we thought would make a personal part of the film.”

Yes, this is a love story, too. We get a chance to meet Ginsburg’s husband, Marty, who was the love of her life, capturing her heart with his humor. We get a glimpse into the connection the two shared as Ruth helped him through law school while he battled cancer and as they raised a young child.

The filmmakers create a foundation from which we see Justice Ginsburg’s determination, dedication, resiliency and strength from a very early age. Elementary school friends talk about her as a child: her focus, intelligence and her admiration of her mother’s wisdom.

We also meet Ginsburg’s adult children and her granddaughter, who has followed in her legal footsteps, and learn many charmingly sweet characteristics about this powerful judge, such as the fact that “Bubee” wasn’t allowed in the kitchen to cook.

That seems to be a running joke throughout the film. And humor is what connected two very unlikely judges — she and Judge Anthony Scalia. It’s a side of her that allows viewers to admire her even more. This personal story is wonderfully engaging as we not only understand the drive and fortitude it took to get to where she is, but to also have a wonderfully fulfilling life outside of work. But it wasn’t without heartache, as the filmmakers touchingly show.

Cohen and West artfully depict the legal side of Ginsburg’s life as well. We are taken back in time to hear legal arguments from cases that began women’s rights for equality back in the 1960s.

The interviews with her legal opponents are comical as they recall being pitted against her formidable legal prowess. Ginsburg’s unique perspective paired with her methodical and logical intelligence was exactly what the women’s movement needed to push us forward, little by little, until she earned her seat on the Supreme Court.

Here, too, Ginsburg helped in finding equal footing for all, frequently issuing a dissenting opinion but always fighting for what she thought was right.

“RBG” sheds light and opens the doors of knowledge for viewers to get to know one of the most brilliant women in American history. West finds this film “has a lot more resonance now with the #MeToo Movement, the #TimesUp Movement.

Her story is even more inspirational for women who are trying to put their lives in the context for this long struggle for women’s rights ... Had she not been the Supreme Court Justice, she still would hold a huge place in American history for what she did for women.”

“RBG” is not just one of the best documentaries of the year, it’s one of the best films of this decade. Its inspirational message as it recounts the obstacles of an era for just one woman creates a momentum of hope for us all for true equality. Be inspired, educated and, most of all, be entertained.

4 out of 4 stars.

"RBG'

Rated: PG

Run time: 1:37