Acting Out Theatre Co. announces cast for West Side Story

Casting has been announced for Acting Out Theatre Company’s production of “West Side Story,” which is set to open July 20-22 (rain dates July 23-24) in downtown Kankakee.

“West Side Story” first was staged on Broadway in 1957 and has won a total of six Tony Awards, including best musical. The story is set in an ethnic, blue-collar Upper West Side neighborhood in New York City in the late 1950s.

AOTC also is taking it to the streets but, in this case, the streets of Kankakee — at 111 E. Court St., behind the Key Printing building.

The musical explores the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds. The members of the Sharks, from Puerto Rico, are taunted by the Jets, a white gang. The young protagonist, Tony, a former member of the Jets and best friend of the gang’s leader, Riff, falls in love with Maria, the sister of Bernardo, the leader of the Sharks.

The dark theme, sophisticated music, extended dance scenes and focus on social problems, which are just as relevant today, marked a turning point in American musical theater. Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” is transported to modern-day New York City in this tale of star-crossed lovers.

In the principal roles, Jackson Thornhill, (Plainfield, Ind.) takes on the role of Riff, leader of the Jets gang; Angel Diaz (Joliet) is Bernardo, leader of the Sharks gang; Ashley Sarver (Urbana, Ohio) is the feisty Anita, Bernardo’s girlfriend; and Andrew McBurnie (Bourbonnais) and Micaela Sharman (Kankakee) star as the forbidden lovers, Tony and Maria.

Rounding out the Jets gang are Jace Pettet (Plainfield, Ind.) as Action; Michael Keigher (Bourbonnais) as A-Rab; Ryan Woodruff (Kankakee) as Baby John; Noah Morris (Bourbonnais) as Snow Boy; Westin Edwards (Greenville, S.C.) as Big Deal; Reilly Roberts (Bourbonnais) as Anybodys; Jacquelyn Sarawatz (Bourbonnais) as Graziella; Taylor Arseneau (Bourbonnais) as Velma; Brittin Fischer (Bourbonnais) as Minnie; Taylor Beseke (Bourbonnais) as Clarice; and Celeste Hannay (Kankakee) as Pauline.

Their rivals, the Sharks, are Adam White (Bourbonnais) as Chino; Zion Ali (Kankakee) as Pepe; Alex Hamilton (Bourbonnais) as Indio; Sergio Pena Pacheco (Kankakee) as Luis; Owen Heuring (Watseka) as Juan; Jordan Emling (Herscher) as Consuelo; Emily Fernette (Bradley) as Rosalia; Isabel Warmoth (Bourbonnais) as Francisca; Jasmine Prince (Chicago) as Teresita; Lydia Sellers (Grant Park) as Margarita; Ally Bilderback (Kankakee) as Rosita; and Lauren Beatty (Bradley) as Sophia.

The cast also includes Gary Paruszkiewicz (Kankakee) as Doc; Kyle Cassady (Bourbonnais) as Lieutenant Schrank; Bob Guastalli (Kankakee) as Officer Krupke; and David Prussner (Bourbonnais) as Glad Hand.

Each show will be preceded by the West Side Fest from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with food and drink vendors. Also included is an art show, named the “Somewhere” project, displaying entries created by local artists from ordinary bricks transformed into works of art using “West Side Story” as inspiration. The bricks will be available for auction.

The shows will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now online at actingouttheatreco.org and also at King Music in Bradley and Joy’s Hallmark in Kankakee.