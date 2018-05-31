Movies: May 31, 2018

‘Adrift’ — New

No star rating available.

(Movies 10) Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin star as a pair of bohemian lovers whose sailing adventure leads into a catastrophic hurricane. Written by Aaron Kandell, Jordan Kandell, David Branson Smith; based on a book by Tami Oldham Ashcraft with Susea McGearhart. Directed by Baltasar Kormakur. Rated PG-13. (120 mins.)

‘Action Point’ — New

No star rating available.

(Movies 10) Johnny Knoxville stars as the proprietor of a safety-challenged theme park threatened by the arrival of a nearby mega-amusement park. With Chris Pontius, Dan Bakkedahl, Matt Schulze, Eleanor Worthington-Cox. Written by John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky; story by Knoxville, Derek Freda, Altschuler, Krinsky, Mike Judge. Directed by Tim Kirkby. Rated R (85 mins.)

‘Upgrade’ — New

Tribune News Service says 3 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) Paralyzed during an attack in which his wife was killed, a man receives an A.I. implant that offers an experimental cure and allows him to pursue violent revenge. With Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel. Written and directed by Leigh Whannell. Rated R (95 mins.)

“Best Friends Volume 2’ — New

No star rating available.

(Movies 10) The dynamic duo of Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero have reunited for a dream project. Rated R (120 mins.)

‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

Daily Journal movie reviewer Pam Powell says 2½ out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) The film follows what seems to be a familiar structure for all the “Star Wars” movies. It’s a classic tale of good guys versus bad guys with lots of explosions and strange creatures at a party. There are plenty of high-speed chase scenes, narrow escapes and acrobatic fights as un-faced enemies are destroyed. Rated PG-13 (135 mins.)

‘Show Dogs’

No star rating available.

(Movies 10, Paramount) With help from their new friends, the crime-fighting duo Max (dog) and FBI agent Frank must foil a kidnapping plot and rescue other valuable animals from a gang of greedy smugglers. Rated PG (92 mins.)

‘Deadpool 2’

Tribune News Service says 2½ out of 4 stars.

(Meadowview and Movies 10) Ryan Reynolds is back as the crazy assassin and sometime X-Man, joined on his murderous adventures by Domino (Zazie Beetz) and Cable (Josh Brolin). Directed by David Leitch. Rated R (119 mins.)

‘Overboard’

Tribune News Service says 2 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) Good-natured but underwritten remake of the Kurt Russell-Goldie Hawn original. The genders are reversed and the story has been retrofitted to accommodate Mexican comedy star Eugenio Derbez, an arrogant playboy who gets amnesia and thinks he’s the husband of the cleaning lady (Anna Faris) he’s offended. Cross-cultural and bilingual, with Spanish dialogue subtitled in English. Eva Longoria co-stars. Rated PG-13. (110 mins.)

‘Book Club’

Daily Journal movie reviewer Pam Powell says 3½ out of 4 stars.

(Paramount) Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen star as lifelong friends whose book club tackles “Fifty Shades of Grey,” triggering new romances and rekindling old flames. Written by Bill Holderman and Erin Simms. Directed by Holderman. Rated PG-13. (94 mins.)

‘Breaking In’

No star rating available.

(Meadowview and Movies 10) Gabrielle Union is a desperate mother hellbent on saving her two children being held in an impregnable home. With Billy Burke, Richard Cabral and Christa Miller. Written by Ryan Engle, story by Jaime Primak Sullivan. Directed by James McTeigue. Rated PG-13. (88 mins.)

‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Daily Journal movie reviewer Pam Powell says 3 out of 4 stars.

(Paramount) The Avengers and their superhero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe. Rated PG-13 (156 mins.)

‘Life of the Party’

No star rating available.

(Movies 10) Melissa McCarthy plays a housewife who returns to college alongside her daughter and lets loose after her husband leaves her. With Gillian Jacobs, Maya Rudolph, Julie Bowen, Matt Walsh, Molly Gordon, Stephen Root and Jacki Weaver. Written by McCarthy and Ben Falcone. Directed by Falcone. Rated PG-13. (105 mins.)