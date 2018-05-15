Community Briefs: May 15, 2018

<strong>Shrine Club selling onions</strong>

The Kankakee County Shrine Club will be selling Vidalia onions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 8 a.m. until they are all gone on Sunday at the Shoppes at Meadowview on Kennedy Dive in Kankakee and also at the corner of Locust and Division streets across from the Shell gas station on Illinois Route 50 in Manteno.<strong>Run for Autism T-shirt artwork contest winner announced</strong>

The Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism will be holding the Run for Autism on June 17. The Run for Autism Committee recently held a design contest for artwork for the front of the race shirts.

The only design requirements were that there be no photographs and the artist needed to have autism. The gallery said all the entries were amazing.

The winning design was submitted by Daniel Archer, of Lisle. His design will be showcased on the front of the run shirts to be given to each participant.

Registration for the 5K-2-mile walk is online at runforautism.com. Monies raised at this event will stay local and go toward workshops, classes and other services for those in the area who have an autism spectrum disorder (and their families) through the art gallery.

The Merchant Street Art Gallery is a 3-year-old nonprofit organization serving artists with autism in and around the community. The gallery is seeking those wanting to join as volunteers and/or sponsors.

Since the sponsors will be presented on the back of the run T-shirts, the sponsors who wish representation on the shirts need to have made a commitment by Sun- day.

For more information, visit merchantstreetartgallery.org or call gallery director Janice Miller at 815-685-9057 or run chair Doug Morris at 310-570-8747.<strong>Library hosting Poet’s Arrow</strong>

The Kankakee Public Library is hosting an open mic event, Poet’s Arrow, every third Monday of each month. This event offers artists a venue to display their gifts in their respective talents in front of an audience. All ages are welcome.

The next Poet’s Arrow event will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday. The event will be open and free to the public.