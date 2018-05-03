100-word review of years gone by

kallen@daily-journal.com

THE GAP BAND

‘THE GAP BAND II’

Released: Nov. 19, 1979

Label: Mercury Records

Contrary to the title, the R&B funk band The Gap Band released its fourth studio album, “The Gap Band II,” in 1979.

Out of seven tracks, “The Gap Band II” produced one of the album’s more fun hits, “I Don’t Believe You Want To Get Up And Dance (Oops Up Side Your Head),” that featured a very animated voice from Charlie Wilson as he threw in his own rendition of the nursery rhymes “Jack and Jill” and “Humpty Dumpty.”

This album was released right as the disco era was ending, but the sounds and feel of the album still resonate today.

KEY CUTS: “Steppin’ Out,” “I Don’t Believe You Want To Get Up And Dance (Oops Up Side Your Head)”