100-word review: ‘ALL TALK’

TIM ATLAS

‘ALL TALK’

Released: March 6

Label: Tim Atlas

Oakland-born singer-songwriter Tim Atlas received his big break after making it onto the ninth season of NBC’s “The Voice” in 2015.

Although he was eliminated in the 19th episode, his newly released EP, titled “All Talk,” proves you don’t have to win a singing competition in order to make good music.

Atlas’ seven-track EP is more than just talk, as he demonstrates a pop and R&B feel. The dreamy EP from Atlas sounds like the lovechild of Hall & Oates mixed with a dash of Prince.

KEY CUTS: “Compromised,” “Unwind”