How We Met: Jake & Stacey

I was childhood friends with Jake’s younger sister and always have known his family. When we were older, we played slow-pitch softball together at River Road, and that’s when we connected.

We were having a rough couple of weeks in late November 2016. We live in an older house, and our electricity wasn’t working during negative-degree weather. We had to stay at his parents’ house for a couple of days while we waited for it to be fixed. When we finally were able to go home, he had the ring sitting on the counter waiting for me and got down on one knee and proposed. He said he wanted to make something positive of the awful week we had.

We were married in November at his childhood church, First Reformed Church of Wichert.

The color scheme I choose was blush, gold and burgundy. The men wore heather gray tuxes with gray and blush plaid bow ties. The girls wore a blush Vera Wang halter dress, and I gifted them blush shawls from Etsy to keep them warm. The guys wore blush boutonnieres to match the ladies’ dresses, and I had more burgundy in their bouquets to contrast with all the pink.

My dress had a sweetheart neckline, long lace sleeves, an open back and tulle skirt. I also added a sparkly belt. It was super comfortable. I carried a bouquet of white and blush roses with burgundy flowers and greenery. I thought the flowers worked well with our fall/winter atmosphere. They also popped on a gloomy, cold day.

For the reception, I wanted the gold to sparkle. I had sequin table runners on all of the tables and burgundy napkins and chair bows. The gold and the burgundy felt so right for the time of the year, giving a real holiday feeling.

For the wedding party table, I had a blush table cloth and a gold sequin back drop. It really added a lot to the room. On half of the guest tables, we had a square vase with burgundy, blush and white flowers, and on the other half, I had three cylinder vases filled with water and rose petals.

In addition to dinner and cake, we had a sweets table with chocolate-covered pretzels, cream puffs, eclairs, pies and candy. I also had a photo booth that was amazing as well.

<em>The bride is the daughter of Chris and Irene Newberry, of Momence. The groom is the son of Bruce and Bonnie Schaafsma, of St. Anne/Wichert. The bride is studying advertising and public relations at Governors State University. The groom graduated from Maryville University in St. Louis and works as a sales rep for his father’s business, Schaafsma Seed Services. They honeymooned in San Jose Del Cabo and live in Momence.</em>