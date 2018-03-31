Jessica & Kurt: How We Met

Kurt and I met just like you’d expect two kids from a small town to meet … at the Ford County Fair.

I had just turned 18 and graduated high school, and he had just turned 21 and was finishing college. We were introduced through a mutual friend in June 2012 and weren’t interested in a relationship. It definitely wasn’t love at first sight, but the mutual attraction was there.

We became Facebook friends that night and remained in contact off and on during the next few months. That fall, I was heading off to college. We were both unsure if we wanted to pursue a long distance relationship, but by October, we were a couple. The next four years would prove challenging, but it was all worth it!

Kurt proposed Christmas 2015. My family has a tradition every Christmas; after presents are opened, you get to hunt for a pickle ornament on the tree and whoever finds it gets a prize. It started off as a normal Christmas morning, but once presents were opened, Kurt insisted I get dressed up and ready to head to Christmas with his family. It was odd. I never really got dressed up for Christmas. I got ready, and when I got out to the living room, something in my head said, “We haven’t found the pickle yet!”

My sister and I started hunting around the tree, and I noticed she wasn’t trying as hard as she normally does. I ignored it because the little kid inside me was in it to win it. I knelt down and caught the pickle in my line of sight. As soon as I went to grab it, I noticed a shiny diamond ring around the neck of it. I slowly began to turn around and noticed my mother crying. Through my own tears, I see Kurt down on one knee, in front of my family, ready to propose.

We tied the knot on June 17, 2017, at Hudson Farm in Urbana. It was the perfect barn venue for the kids who met at the county fair.

<em>The bride is the daughter of Ben and Jodi Thompson, of Watseka. The groom is the son of Wes and Jody Smith, of Roberts. The bride graduated from Northern Illinois University and is a case manager for Residential Developers, Inc. The groom graduated from Parkland College and is a research lead for GDM Seeds. They live in Mahomet.</em>