How We Met: Jason & Marisa

Jason and I lived parallel lives, growing up two houses from each other on Kankakee’s south side. Destiny brought us together in our late 20s, when we were introduced by a mutual friend. Our first date was on Valentine’s Day 2010, and we have been inseparable since.

After receiving my father’s blessing, Jason proposed with a sapphire and diamond ring during the Christmas season of 2013, and we quickly began planning our dream wedding.

Long-time Kankakee residents and supporters of Kankakee, we set out to find a vintage-themed venue that would suit our personalities and desire to plan and purchase everything within Kankakee County. Immediately upon touring the downtown Kankakee Train Depot, we knew we had found our venue.

Rich with history, our ceremony took place in the trolley barn at the depot Feb. 8, 2014. My dad and brother, Drew, walked me down the aisle. Our ceremony was officiated by Jason’s childhood friend, Kyle Grob, an ordained minister.

I wore a vintage-inspired, high-neck Oleg Cassini dress with a feather cape and elbow-length beaded gloves. My sapphire heels were adorned with rhinestones. I carried a bouquet of cream roses, cream hydrangeas and white hypericum berries. My bouquet was complete with framed photographs of our departed family members. Sapphire ribbons guided guests to their seats in the train barn and provided our accent color to our wedding.

After our ceremony, we had refreshments and tours of the historic Pullman car at the depot. Our reception was held at The Homestead in Kankakee. The snow provided a gorgeous backdrop for our day and evening.

<em>The bride is the daughter of Daniel and Bonnie Harpin, of Bourbonnais, and the late Lyn Petroni-Harpin. The groom is the son of Marvin and Denise Schrum, of Kankakee. Jason is an I.B.E.W. 176 electrician for Keast Electric. Marisa is a nursing professor at Olivet Nazarene University. They live in the historic Riverview neighborhood in Kankakee and have a son, Declan, and a daughter, August.</em>