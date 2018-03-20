Club News: March 20, 2018

‘Get Off My Cabbage’

“Get Off My Cabbage,” a comedy by L. Don Schwartz, will show at the Paxton Market Street Theatre, 120 N. Market St., Paxton, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12. Call 217-379-7028 for reservations. Walk-ins welcome.

DNA class

Iroquois County Genealogical Society will host “How to use DNA to Find Your Relatives and Ancestors,” presented by Wayne Lee of Milford, 10 a.m. Saturday at the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry St., Watseka. All are invited to the free event, but a donation will be taken. To get more information, call 815-432-3730, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.Art scholarship

Applications for the James F. Carlson Fine Arts Scholarship through the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County are due Saturday. The award provides at least one $300 Scholarship for deserving Kankakee County area students to attend a summer arts camp in the field of dance, music, drama, visual arts, creative writing or other fine arts discipline. To apply, visit communityartscouncilofKankakeecounty/scholarships.Garden clubs

Kankakee Valley Garden Club’s next meeting is 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Bird Park Field House in Kankakee, with a program on organic gardening by Jeff Franklin. The hostesses are Denise Schrum, Elouise Edwards and Dee Helm. Call Teri Doehring at 815-939-0134 or Donna Tanner at 815-426-2918 for more information.

The Bonfield Garden Club’s next meeting is 7 p.m. April 2 at the home of Janet Shelly. All are welcome. If interested in becoming a member, call Rita West at 815-933-7254.