March Madness, I mean motivation

You know how everyone gets all hyped up about March Madness? I thought this month I would try to hype you all up about getting organized.

I would first have you answer the question: What is keeping me from getting organized? Because we all know that being organized is the greatest feeling on earth, right?

Is it lack of time? If so, remember you don’t have to organize for hours at a time. If you only have fifteen minutes a day, then go ahead and start. What can you organize in fifteen minutes? Here are some examples: your junk drawer, a shelf in your closet (linen closet, clothes closet, pantry), your spices or a stack of old magazines. There are many fifteen minute jobs. You would be amazed at what you can accomplish. Set a timer for fifteen minutes and get to work.

Maybe you just can’t decide where to start and feel overwhelmed because there is more than one area that needs attention. I like to ask: If there was one area of your house that would make you feel better if it were organized, what would that area be? That’s where you need to begin. If that area is way too big, break it down into small areas.

A whole basement or whole garage is a big project. But if you think of your basement or garage in zones you can tackle just one zone at a time. Take your basement and list all the areas that are there (hardwares, holidays storage, clothing storage, overflow pantry/kitchen, etc.). Each of those would be a zone. Choose one area and only work in that area on a specific day. Once that area is complete, move to the next area. When you break it down, it’s not such an overwhelming task.

Still not motivated? Get other people involved in the organizing process. It’s always more fun with a friend, right? Ask a friend or family member to come over and help — and offer your services to help them organize on another day. Barter your time with each other. If you schedule a time to get organized with someone else, you will get it done.

Make sure that once you complete an organizing task or project, you reward yourself. What’s something you love to do? Treat yourself to a manicure or a nice lunch — whatever will be motivating enough to get you to start and finish a project. We all need rewards to keep us going.

The most important thing is that you just get started. If you never start, you never will accomplish anything.