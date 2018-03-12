Teaching signs of teen domestic abuse

"No one should ever love you to death."

Those were the last spoken words in the short film "Love You to Death," shown Wednesday evening during the Teen Dating and Domestic Violence Community Forum at the Youth For Christ City Life Center in Kankakee.

The forum — hosted by Harbor House, Jim Rowe and the State's Attorney's office and the Youth For Christ City Life Center — focused on helping teens and their parents understand what a healthy relationship is and how to recognize warning signs that a friend or loved one is in an abusive relationship.

Teen-on-teen domestic abuse is rising in prevalence. Almost 1.5 million high school students nationwide experience physical abuse from a dating partner in a single year, and one in three adolescents in the U.S. is a victim of physical, sexual, emotional or verbal abuse from a dating partner, according to loveisrespect.org

In fact, research has shown widespread acceptance among teens for high levels of disrespect and violence, reports the Chicago Metropolitan Battered Women's Network.

"I feel like teens especially should know the basics of a relationship, so they don't jump to wanting to be loved," said Aaron Pittman, an 18-year-old senior at Kankakee High School, during the discussion following the film.

"I feel like that's not the point of being in a relationship," he continued. "Getting to know one another and seeing if you have anything in common. Respecting whatever the other person is going through, and never judging the other person."

The film showed three real examples where males took abuse and domestic violence in their relationship to an extreme level; all three women ended up murdered at their partners' hands. But the film showed women can be the abusers in relationships as well.

"It's very important for us to start working with our youth and making sure they know the importance of who they're dating and making sure they know they're safe," said Rosa Hernandez, executive director of Harbor House. "It's important to get that into our community early."

Still, it can be difficult for teens to reach out for help. According to loveisrespect.org, only 33 percent of teens who were in a violent relationship ever told anyone about the abuse.

"A lot of teenagers do go through violence in relationships and they don't necessarily know how to tell someone," said 17-year-old Kankakee High School junior Lai Jen Lazono.

Representatives from Harbor House and the Kankakee County Center Against Sexual Assault said a first step is to call their 24-hour crisis hotlines, available for both Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

Then, if you think someone is in an abusive relationship, remind them that it's not their fault; then, tell someone you trust and seek help immediately.

"Tell them you believe them, that they're not alone and it's not their fault and set up a safety plan," said Kim Cousin, a preventionist with KC-CASA.

A safety plan might include having a safe place to go that no one else knows about or setting up a phrase to say or text to someone that will let them know you are in imminent danger.

Emphasized to the teens was that everyone has rights in a relationship: the right to privacy, online and off; the right to be respected; the right to say no at any time, even if you've said yes before; the right to spend time with friends and family without your partner getting jealous; and the right to live free from abuse.

The leaders of the forum also took time to ask everyone what love is to them.

"Recently, I've been seeing a lot of posts on social media making it seem like it's OK for there to be violence in a relationship, and that's not the truth," said Berenice Cintora, a 19-year-old freshman at Kankakee Community College. "We need to inform teens that that's not how a relationship should be."

What is love to Cintora? "No violence, and just being able to talk to each other comfortably."

<strong>MYTH:</strong> I can recognize the signs of an abusive relationship in my teen.

<strong>FACT:</strong> Though 82 percent of parents feel confident they could recognize the signs if their child was experiencing dating abuse, a majority of parents (58 percent) couldn't correctly identify all of the warning signs of abuse.

<strong>MYTH:</strong> Teens in abusive relationships usually tell a trusted adult.

<strong>FACT:</strong> Most teens experiencing abuse tell no one.

<strong>MYTH:</strong> Teen dating violence is not as dangerous as domestic violence in adult relationships.

<strong>FACT:</strong> Teen dating violence can be just as dangerous as violence in adult relationships. Teen women report serious physical harm, emotional damage, sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancy as a result of teen dating violence. Many teen women are killed by their boyfriends.

<strong>MYTH:</strong> Sexual assault is usually committed by strangers and happens to adult women.

<strong>FACT:</strong> Studies show that most women who are sexually assaulted, between 75 percent and 80 percent, know their assailant. Rape frequently happens to teens on dates and by boyfriends — thus the term "date rape." High school and college women are particularly vulnerable.

<strong>MYTH:</strong> Girls like to be abused. That's why they put up with it.

<strong>FACT:</strong> No one likes to be abused. Teens stay in abusive relationships for many reasons. Peer relationships are very important to teens, and having a boyfriend is important for a teen woman's social status. Teens also say they stay because they feel wanted and needed, and because they believe him when he says he won't do it again.

Source: Chicago Metropolitan Battered Women's Network

The three main forms of abuse within a relationship are physical, sexual and emotional abuse. There's also psychological, economical and spiritual abuse.

Red flags include controlling behavior, extreme jealousy, rigid sex roles, isolation from friends and family and threatening violence.

If you are experiencing abuse in your relationship, or if you have a question or concern about what constitutes abuse, call the Harbor House 24-hour hotline. Kankakee County: 815-932-5800. Iroquois County: 815-432-3500.

Kankakee County Center Against Sexual Assault also has a 24-hour hotline available. Kankakee County: 815-932-3322. Iroquois County: 815-432-0420.