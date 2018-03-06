How we met: Joseph & Sherri

Joseph and I first met at a coffee shop near Rogers State University, where we both attended college 15 years ago in the little town of Claremore, Okla. We did not date. In fact, we were both engaged to other people at the time. Joseph, being from Choudrant, La., was new to Oklahoma, but we all became friends.

The years that followed were full of great happiness and also deep heartache. We both went through divorces within six months of each other. Even though we were always friends, we started to become best friends partly because we encouraged each other and partly because we could laugh together at those two dumb college kids who thought they had people and life figured out. We each had two amazing daughters out of our marriages, and it became a common ground for our friendship. At the end of it all, when we both just needed a friend to say it would be OK, we were there for each other.

Friendship turned into more, and we dated for more than a year, traveling back and forth from Oklahoma, where I lived, to Illinois, where Joseph lived. We took our kids on vacations to the beach, threw birthday parties in each other's backyards, and spent almost every evening on our XBoxes together. Basically, we took our two fragmented lives and built a new one together.

Then, one day, Joseph looked at me and said, "I'm not leaving anymore without you." So, I moved to Kankakee. We have a lot of really supportive friends and family who all were waiting for us to get married, so the news wasn't surprising to everyone. Our wedding was Jan. 7 at 3 Winds Eatery in their banquet room, surrounded by our beautiful daughters and some friends and family. It was a huge effort of love and support from some of the best people. From the beautifully intimate ceremony to the amazing food, we were so happy with how it all came together.

We are now a family of six. We have four daughters between the ages of 3 and 9, and they absolutely adore each other. We work as a team, building our marketing business, Legacy Marketing and Print Co. We have so much to be thankful for, and there still is so much joy and so many adventures to be had.

<em>The bride is the daughter of Sheila and Craig Filby, of Claremore, Okla., and Sam Tyree, of Morris, Okla. She graduated from Rogers State University with a bachelor's degree in business management. The groom is the son of Keith Bruce, of Georgetown, La., and the late Karen Bruce. He has a ministry degree through Oklahoma Baptist University and also a graphics design degree from Kankakee Community College. They live in Kankakee.</em>