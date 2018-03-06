Club News: March 6, 2017

<p class="MsoNormal"><strong>Kultivators</strong></p><p class="MsoNormal">The Kankakee Kultivators will meet 4:30 p.m. Thursday a the Kankakee County Museum. The speaker will be Mike Rusak on general beekeeping. A light snack will be served. All are welcome.</p><p class="MsoNormal"><strong>WIN</strong></p><p class="MsoNormal">Women in Networking will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Kankakee Public Library. The program "Yoga Anyone?" will teach yoga from your chair with Kelli Bonomo and Laura Hogan from Vault 360. Creme of the Crop will cater. Cost is $15 for Kankakee County Chamber members and $25 for guests. RSVP by emailing WINKankakee@gmail.com or calling 815-351-9068.</p><p class="MsoNormal"><strong>Fused glass program</strong></p><p class="MsoNormal">Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, will have a workshop with wine to create fused glass flower power garden stars from 6:30 to 9 p.m. March 16. The class will be taught by Amy Simpson. Cost is $40 if paid by Thursday; otherwise, it's $45 ($15 for people with autism). There will be a $15 fee per additional flower. Children must be older than 6 years old to participate. Children younger than 17, or those 18 and older who are not their own guardian, must be accompanied by a responsible adult older than 21. Call 815-685-9057 for more information.</p><p class="MsoNormal"><strong>Master Gardeners</strong></p><p class="MsoNormal">Ford Iroquois Master Gardeners will have Garden Day in McLean County Saturday (call 309-663-8270) and in Vermilion County Saturday (call 217-442-8615). The next meeting will be at 10 a.m. March 13 (Garden Walk committee will meet at 9 a.m.). There will be a 1:30 p.m. webinar "Tree Care in Urban Soils" by horticulturist and arborist Ryan Pankau. Call the Extension office at 815-268-4051.</p><p class="MsoNormal"><strong>Art show</strong></p><p class="MsoNormal">Kankakee Community College will host the High School Juried Art Exhibition through 6 to 8 p.m. March 21, the closing reception. (Photography/electronic imaging/3D design will be revealed at 7:15 p.m.) Gallery hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. (March 5-9, gallery will close at 5 p.m.) Students who participate can apply to receive a scholarship.</p>