5 local bands to play benefit for Tenleigh Joy

The Kankakee music community always has been like a family. Whenever there's a need or a cause to take up, it doesn't hesitate to help out those in need.

That's certainly the case again for this weekend's benefit concert for Tenleigh Joy, the 5-year-old Pana girl who's suffering from thoracic insufficiency syndrome. Five local bands are playing a benefit show at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Feed Arts & Cultural Center in Kankakee.

"They have a Facebook page and a friend shared it on Facebook," said Nick Galik of Nick Galik and The Gamblers. "I really felt for the family and want to help them out."

Galik was organizing the show at the Feed, and the tight Kankakee area music community was more than willing to offer its assistance.

"For sure. I have a daughter, so I know all about it," said Neil Beeson, front man for Beeso and Friends. "Definitely, all of us wanted to help out. We agreed right away. We love playing at the Feed. It's a great time. We're more than happy to do it."

The lineup includes Ivan Garcia, Usual Chaos, The Strips, Beeso and Friends and Nick Galik and The Gamblers.

Tenleigh has to have surgery every four to six months at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Pa., about a 13-hour drive, to expand rods or VEPTRs (vertical expandable prosthetic titanium

ribs) as she grows. All profit raised at the benefit concert will go to the Joy family.

"The venue takes 15 percent of what we make at the door, and the rest of it will be going to the family," Galik said. "All the musicians, including myself, won't be taking any money for playing."

Garcia will open the show with a half-hour of acoustic music, and the remaining bands will play about an hour each. Garcia was happy to oblige and will play some pop, rock and country.

"All of us try to help each other out whenever we can," he said.

After Garcia's set, local rock band Usual Chaos will play, followed by The Strips and then Beeso and Friends.

"Nick, actually, is going to sit in and play lead for us," said Matt Shipley of The Strips, which will play some rock improv. "That's always a treat."

When Galik asked The Strips to play for the benefit, Shipley didn't hesitate.

"Definitely," Shipley said. "Any chance we can get to help, we'll take it."

Beeso and Friends then will play a set of mostly rock, jam and funk.

"We have five guys, two guitar players," Beeson said. "We've played with Nick a couple of different times, and we meshed together. We're sort of similar."

Other Friends band members are William Richardson on guitar, Travis McCue on bass, Eric Miller on keyboards and Jeremy McGrath on drums. Beeson also is hopeful of a good turnout to raise some money for Tenleigh.

"The more that we can send to the family, the better," Beeson said.

Nick Galik and The Gamblers will close the show, taking the stage around 11:30 p.m. to play mostly original blues rock material.

Galik is proud of how the music community always helps out for good causes.

"It happens every year," he said. "It's a great cause. The family needs help, and we're hoping for a good turnout. A lot of bands have stepped up to help out, which I'm really appreciative for."

<strong>WHAT</strong>: Tenleigh Joy Benefit with Ivan Garcia, Usual Chaos, The Strips, Beeso and Friends and Nick Galik and The Gamblers.

<strong>WHEN</strong>: 7 p.m. Saturday.

<strong>WHERE</strong>: Feed Arts & Cultural Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>COVER</strong>: $5 donation.

<strong>GOFUNDME</strong>: gofundme.com/tenleighjoy