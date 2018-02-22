Happenings listings for Feb. 22, 2018

<strong>Dance</strong>

<strong>Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser</strong>, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call Keiser at 815-932-0360.

<strong>Music</strong>

<strong>Karaoke</strong>, 9:30 p.m. today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Vern N Vern playing acoustic guitar music</strong>, 5 to 8 p.m. today, The Office Bar & Grill, 5986 E. Illinois Route 17, Kankakee.

<strong>Steve Winwood</strong>, 8 p.m. today, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $45. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.

<strong>Architects, Stick to Your Guns, Counterparts</strong>, 6 p.m. today, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $24-$30. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.

<strong>Karaoke with Lee</strong>, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Backlash</strong>, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday-Wednesday, Crazy Joe's Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Smells Like Nirvana, Too Fighters</strong>, 8 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $12-$15. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.

<strong>Lettuce & Galactic</strong>, 9 p.m. Friday, Riviera Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $38. For more information, visit rivieratheatre.com.

<strong>Joe Satriani, John Petrucci, Phil Collen</strong>, 7 p.m. Friday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $29.50-$89.50. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.

<strong>Jerry Vernon & the Dune Country Band,</strong> 6 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe's Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>The Bones Collection: Atar-E & Bones Ronek, b.william, George Harris II, Kailie Marie, NGS</strong>, 7 p.m. Saturday, Feed Arts & Cultural Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. $5 at the door.

<strong>Gone Country</strong>, 8 p.m. Saturday, Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Mind Enigma</strong>, 9 p.m. Saturday, On The Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee. St. Baldrick's fundraiser. $5 suggested donation.

<strong>Tall Paul & River Country,</strong> 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Evil Horse Brewery, 1338 Main St., Crete.

<strong>DJ</strong>, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>JD & The Phuzz</strong>, 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Saturday, BreakAway Bar, 864 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Brad Paisley</strong>, 7 p.m. Saturday, Allstate Arena, Rosemont. For more information, visit arenarosemont.com.

<strong>COIN</strong>, 8 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $20-$25. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.

<strong>Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds</strong>, 8 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $42-$52. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.

<strong>Ani Difranco, Gracie and Rachel</strong>, 8 p.m. Saturday, Park West, Chicago. Tickets: $40. For more information, visit parkwest.com.

<strong>Ashanti, Ja Rule, Lloyd,</strong> 9 p.m. Saturday, Riviera Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $50-$150. For more information, visit rivieratheatre.com.

<strong>Sara Evans</strong>, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet. Tickets: $43.50-$63.50. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.

<strong>Open mic night</strong>, 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Romeo Santos</strong>, 8 p.m. Wednesday, United Center, Chicago. For more information, visit unitedcenter.com.

<strong>Karaoke</strong>, Wednesday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Theater</strong>

<strong>"Into the Woods,"</strong> 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 7 p.m. Saturday, Larsen Fine Arts Center at Olivet Nazarene University, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais. Tickets: $15 for adults and $10 for students; seniors 65 and older.

<strong>"Love Never Dies,"</strong> times vary through March 4, Cadillac Palace Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

<strong>"Blind Date,"</strong> times vary through Sunday, Goodman Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org.

<strong>"You Got Older,"</strong> times vary through March 11, Steppenwolf Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit steppenwolf.org.

"<strong>Hamilton</strong>," CIBC Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

<strong>"Potted Potter,</strong>" times vary, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

<strong>Family</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra</strong>, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University, One University Ave., Bourbonnais. Tickets: $25.

<strong>Comedy</strong>

<strong>Pablo Francisco</strong>, 7:30 p.m. today, 8 and 10 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Tickets: $24. For more information, visit improv.com.