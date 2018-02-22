100-Word Review: 'Wild Love'

James Bay

'Wild Love' (single)

<strong>Label:</strong> Republic Records

<strong>Released:</strong> Feb. 8

James Bay has returned with his first new single in three years, "Wild Love," from his upcoming, second studio album that's expected for release later this year.

"Wild Love" tells Bay's tale about wanting to give someone an extraordinary type of love. James' voice, which has evolved since his last hit single, "Let It Go," is accompanied by a fresh, futuristic and softer sound, much different from his past songs that mainly came across as guitar-centric.

A new hit single comes with a new, dramatic haircut from James and a new tour of North America and the U.K.

