New exhibits give voices to African American struggles

From profiles of activists who fought for equality long before the civil rights movement, to creative and emotive exhibits by modern black artists, black history museums and exhibits across the Midwest reveal the victories and challenges of African Americans throughout the nation's history.

"It's always important," said Doris Bailey, museum coordinator of the Springfield and Central Illinois African-American History Museum. "African American history is American history. Telling the story helps us understand each other a little bit better. We want to tell those stories that haven't always been told and tell them in a way that really give another voice to those stories."

In honor of Black History Month, we're looking at three exhibits that explore a rich history of both fighting inequality in three Midwestern cities: Chicago, St. Louis and Springfield.

<strong>'Rewriting History: Paper Gowns & Photography'</strong>

In a silent, dark room at Chicago's DuSable Museum of African American History, stands a creative and emotive art exhibit. By artist Fabiola Jean-Louis, two tissue paper gown sculptures stand, surrounded by photographs of black models wearing gowns traditionally worn by 15th- to 19th-century European noblewomen. But if you look deeper, the exhibit is a statement of the brutal treatment of black bodies throughout history.

Perhaps the most moving art photograph is "They'll say we enjoyed it," in which the eye is drawn from the light-skinned black woman living in luxury to a dark-skinned woman without features being attacked by two white men in the background.

Contrasted with the ethereal nature of the dresses and photographs, the exhibit leaves the visitor with a sense of growing hope out of a dark legacy.

<strong>WHILE AT THE MUSEUM:</strong> "Chicago: A South Exposure" takes a photographic look at the unique and stunning architect found in Chicago's South Side. View the sculpture "Deeply Rooted," in which Martin Luther King Jr.'s face is covered with inspiring words from his speeches. Read about African Americans' legacy in the military, and interact in the "Freedom's Journey" section, where visitors can share their experiences with inequality, racism and their family history.

<strong>'#1 in Civil Rights'</strong>

It might surprise you, but long before a St. Louis suburb spurred the Black Lives Matter movement, before the rise of the Civil Rights movement, the Midwest city on the two rivers was the birthplace of several charges in the fight for equality for African Americans. That's the premise of the Missouri History Museum's new exhibit. Follow four historic, ground-breaking court cases from St. Louis to the Supreme Court, such as Dred Scott vs. Sandford, which contributed to the start of the Civil War. Or Shelley vs. Kraemer, which stopped neighborhoods from barring African Americans from buying houses.

You probably have heard of sit-ins, but how about the "Don't Shop Where You Can't Work" strike? It was led in large part by women of the Citizens Civil Rights Committee, who protested banks, department stores and other businesses who would not hire black workers except as cleaning staff. Or read about the first Emancipation Proclamation, issued by Major General John C. Fremont in St. Louis, who freed the slaves of those disloyal to the Union more than a year before Lincoln.

Interspersed with art by local Missourian black artists, the exhibit makes a compelling argument for a rich history of fighting for equality by St. Louisans.

<strong>WHILE AT THE MUSEUM:</strong> Check out "Panoramas of the City," an exhibit featuring large panoramas of historic moments in St. Louis, from the 1904 World's Fair and the crowd gathered to welcome home aviator Charles Lindbergh, to activists distributing anti-lynching literature in 1930. The detail captured in these photographs is a fascinating look at the everyday lives of Americans in history.

<strong>'MLK 50'</strong>

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King, the Springfield and Central Illinois African-American History Museum opened a new exhibit last month. "MLK 50" looks at the civil rights leader's life, from childhood to death through photographs.

"Throughout the country, people are commemorating that event, his life and his legacy," said Doris Bailey, museum coordinator. "We wanted to be a part of that."

Eight panels from floor to ceiling detail King's life, from staring college at 15, to being thrust into the limelight after the Montgomery Bus Boycott, to sitting in a jail cell writing a letter to other clergy. See photographs of his first speech in 1956 and his last just hours before his death.

The exhibit features a children's section with word finders, coloring pages and children's books for easier reading.

<strong>WHILE AT THE MUSEUM:</strong> The museum focuses on telling the story of black Americans living in Central Illinois. Other exhibits include "The Stories of Quilts," which tells how enslaved black women used quilts "like a GPS," Bailey said.

Also featured in the museum are photographs by Eddie Winfred Helm. "Doc" Helm, the official photographer for four Illinois governors, spent his free time documenting the everyday lives of African Americans. See object-enhanced oil paintings by artist Preston Jackson, recognized for his monumental outdoor sculpture, "Acts of Intolerance" in Springfield. An exhibit on the Springfield Race Riot of 1908 will open during the summer.