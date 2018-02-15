100-Word Review: 'Hotel California'

Eagles

'Hotel California'

<strong>Released:</strong> Dec. 8, 1976

<strong>Label:</strong> Asylum Records

"Hotel California" was the fifth studio album from the Eagles, and it ended up ranking No. 37 on the Rolling Stone's list of "500 Greatest Albums of All Time." All three singles released from the album reached the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

This was the Eagles' first album with guitarist Joe Walsh; some could say he made the song "Life In The Fast Lane" a big hit, creating the unmistakable opening riff on a whim one day before rehearsal.

Their biggest hit from the album is the title track ("Hotel California"), and it's been used in numerous films and TV shows such as "The Sopranos," "The Big Lebowski" and "American Horror Story: Hotel."

<strong>KEY CUTS:</strong> "Wasted Time," "Pretty Maids All In A Row," "New Kid in Town"

