Club News: Feb. 13, 2017

<p class="MsoNormal"><strong>KVTA's 'Hunchback'</strong></p><p class="MsoNormal">Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will present "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated feature, at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Kankakee Junior High School, 2250 E. Crestwood, Kankakee.</p><p class="MsoNormal"><strong>Art League</strong></p><p class="MsoNormal">The Kankakee Art League will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 20 at the Lisieux Pastoral Center in Kankakee. President Marilyn Wilkens will lead the business meeting, and yearbooks will be distributed. Programs, events and workshops will be discussed. A mini-workshop on a different type of watercolor media will be held after the business meeting. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 815-260-0639.</p><p class="MsoNormal"><strong>Master Gardeners</strong></p><p class="MsoNormal">The Garden Walk committee of the Ford Iroquois Master Gardeners will meet at 9 a.m. today.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Free webinars are available by registering at webextension.illinois.edu/cfiv or by calling the office at 815-268-4051. They also can be seen at the Extension office in Onarga:</p><p class="MsoNormal"><strong>• "The Green Pathway to Invasion: Ornamental Invasive Plants,"</strong> 1:30 p.m. Feb. 27 by Chris Evans, research specialist with the Forestry Extension, on why some plants become invasive and recommendations for plants that are better for the environment.</p><p class="MsoNormal"><strong>• "Tree Care Urban Soils,"</strong> 1:30 p.m. March 13 by Ryan Pankau, Extension Horticulture Educator, on practical ways to diagnose tree symptoms related to soil issues and current tree care techniques that address soils.</p><p class="MsoNormal"><strong>• "Keep on Growing: Tips for Extending the Gardening Season,"</strong> 1:30 p.m. March 27 by Extension Horticulture Educator Chris Enroth on season extension techniques, such as using cold frames and low tunnels to grow fresh produce all year long.</p>