With taxes around the corner, it's a good time to rethink how you file paperwork

Sometimes I think I am the only person who enjoys filing. At least, among my clients I am!

Do you dread filing? If so, why? Could it be that your filing system is too complicated? That your filing system is stuffed? Could it be that your filing system does not excite you? If you answered yes to any of these questions, there are better ways to file that will make it less of a chore.

<strong>TOO COMPLICATED</strong>

If you dread filing because it takes such a long time to complete, it's probably because your filing system is too complicated. When you first set up your system, you might have had all the time in the world and thought you wanted a file for every type of paperwork that comes in. This is fine for those who love filing and have all the time in the world. For the rest of us, limit the number of files you have.

A great, super easy and fast filing system is to have twelve files, one for each month of the year. Regardless of what the paper is, if today is September and you need to file, it will go in the September file. Now some of you are starting to think I'm a tad bit crazy. However, keep in mind that 80 percent of what you file, you will never need to retrieve. So, why take the time now to micro file when you might never need to see that paper again?

A second filing system that takes a little more time, but still is easy: have 26 files, each with a letter of the alphabet on them. Whatever you are filing is filed by the first letter. So, your Com Ed bill would be filed under "C." Again, this system is super easy and a little easier to retrieve if needed.

The final filing system I would recommend is to cluster your paperwork into categories. For example, a file for banking would contain all your bank statements for all of the various accounts you have, regardless of the bank name. Another file might be utilities, which would contain all the papers for your gas, water, electric and phone bills. Again, this is relatively simple and easy to retrieve papers from if you need to.

<strong>OVERCROWDED</strong>

Now let's address the second point above: Are you postponing filing because your files are stuffed? If that's the case, you need to consider setting up a procedure in which you periodically remove outdated files. I usually do that around tax-paying time. I transfer old paperwork to an accordion file that I put into storage until it has reached that magic number of seven years old — then I can destroy it.

It's also important to stop the flow of paperwork if you can. If you have a computer, consider signing up for paperless statements from banks, credit cards or utility companies. A good rule of thumb: If you can find the information online (on your account, in your email), there doesn't need to be a paper version of it.

<strong>TOO BORING</strong>

Finally, is your filing system just downright boring? Then treat yourself and jazz it up a bit.

Did you know you can purchase file folders and hanging files in colors other than manila or green? Yes, you can, and almost any office supply store or discount store has many pretty ones to choose from. I once helped a woman file on a regular basis, and I always enjoyed it because her filing system was completely pink! What color would excite you?