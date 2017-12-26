Club News: Dec. 26, 2017

<p class="MsoNormal"><strong>Harbor House fundraiser</strong></p><p class="MsoNormal">Harbor House will host Chicago's legendary sketch and improv comedy theater troupe The Second City at a fundraiser to benefit Harbor House at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at The Majestic, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Attendees must be at least 17 years old. Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased at harborhousedv.org/events.html or at any of the three Municipal Banks in Kankakee County.</p>