I was the Christmas kitten!

Name: Ella

Age: 3

Breed: Bicolor short hair

My people and place of residence: Alexander Sheely, of Bourbonnais

A little about me: I do not know where I was born exactly, but someone found me and put me in a place with many other cats (which I did not like). But so many people thought I was the cutest thing out there, so I was adopted and became a part of a family! Here's how:

It was Christmas meowing — I mean morning — and I was meowing my head of around 5 o'clock in the morning. A boy came out of a door and let me out of my cage (I preferred to call it prison) and I knew right then he was my owner! Now, three years later, he is my best friend ever. He loves me so much. I have a roommate, but this is not about her.

My favorite toy: Every toy I get my paws on.

Favorite treat: Friskies Chicken, Liver and Turkey.

Tricks I can do: I can't do any tricks. I can sit down when I want to. That's a trick, right?

If I could speak I would say: Please let me sleep. If you don't, I will get mad and hissy!