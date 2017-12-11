Last minute Christmas gift? No problem

<strong>Happy snowman</strong>

<strong>NEED:</strong> Wine cork, white acrylic paint, permanent markers, pipe cleaners, eye screws, foam paint brush, scissors

<strong>HOW TO:</strong> Cover the cork with white paint (may take a few coats). Using the black maker, draw in the eyes, smile and buttons. Using an orange marker, draw a triangle for a carrot nose. Wrap the pipe cleaner around the cork below the smile and twist. Screw in the eye screw into the top of the cork.

<strong>Succulent magnents</strong>

<strong>NEED:</strong> wine cork, drill (size 5/16 bit), wrench, craft paint, paint brushes, blue painters tape, hot glue gun, magnets, soil, small succulent pieces

<strong>HOW TO:</strong> Hold cork with wrench and drill cavities three-quarters of the way into the wine cork. Shake out dust. Using tape to cover half of cork, paint and let completely dry. Use a hot glue gun to glue small magnets to one side and let set. Fill cavity with small succulent and soil. (You can also use plastic succulents.)

<strong>Perfect penguins</strong>

<strong>NEED:</strong> Wine cork, black and white acrylic paint, No. 6 round paint brush, eye screws, permanent markers, fleece fabric, hot glue gun

<strong>HOW TO:</strong> Paint your corks with a 1-inch wide strip of white acrylic paint. Let dry. Paint a heart-like shape onto the front of the white strip. Paint the remaining cork black and let dry. Cut fleece 1/4-inch by 6-inch in length. Wrap around penguin and knot. fold top piece over knot and secure with hot glue. Trim. Use black and orange markers to draw eyes and beak. Screw in the eye screw into the top of the cork.

<strong>Oh, Christmas trees</strong>

<strong>NEED:</strong> Wine cork, craft glue, pine branches from garland (can also use real), wire cutters, drill

<strong>HOW TO:</strong> Cut strands of greenery off of garland or branch approximately 2 inches high. If you want the corks a little shorter or in varying heights, cut them in half with a sharp knife. Use a drill or screw to make a small hole in the center of the top for the greenery. Put greenery in hole. Use a dot of glue to keep the stem in place. Trim with scissors if needed to create a "tree" shape.

<strong>Angelic ornaments</strong>

<strong>NEED:</strong> Wine cork, twine, wooden balls (about 1-inch in diameter), gold or silver ribbon, hot glue gun, black fine tipped maker, blush, matte modge podge

<strong>HOW TO:</strong> Cover the balls with a coat of Mod Podge, and let dry. Brush some blush with a small brush on each side of the balls to create rosy cheeks. Using the maker, add on eyes and smile. Hot glue head onto corks. Tie a piece of twine around neck, and trim. Add a twine loop to the back. Tie bows and glue to back to create the wings.

<strong>Kiss-mas Santa</strong>

<strong>NEED:</strong> Hershey's Kisses (in red holiday foil), red paint, permanent marker, white fuzzy yarn, red pom poms (5-millimeter), white pom poms (10-millimeter), multi-surface glue.

<strong>HOW TO:</strong> Paint half the cork in paint; let dry. Glue Kisses candies on top of cork; let dry. Paint or draw a black stripe around middle of cork for a belt. Draw two eyes. Glue red pom pom under eyes for nose. Stick Kisses paper to the side, and glue white pom pom on top. Let dry. Use three strands of fuzzy yarn for hat and beard: glue one just under kisses; two from hat to under nose and up. (Use green Kisses and paint to make an elf, sans-beard.)

Here are two local gift-making programs for kids to make top secret gifts for their loved ones.

<strong>• Little Me Studio, Bourbonnais:</strong> 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. For kids ages 5 and older. (Parents can drop off or remain on site.) Make Santa jar, pallet sign, snowman canvas, cards and gift wrap. Pre-register at 815-507-2051; space is limited. Cost: $25.

<strong>• Feed Arts and Cultural Center, Kankakee: </strong>1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. For kids ages 5 and older (ages 5 to 7 must bring a helper; ages 8 and older drop off). Pre-register at 815-496-0278; space is limited. Cost: 15.