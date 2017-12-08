McDormand shines in pitch-black drama/comedy

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" has garnered a lot of hype already as it has made its debut at many recent film festivals. Can it live up to the critical acclaim? The answer is a resounding: Yes!

Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell star in this dark crime drama. While it's also classified as a comedy, it is pitch black. The drama overrides the comedy.

Mildred's (McDormand) teenage daughter has been raped and killed, and no suspect is in sight. Frustrated by the lack of law enforcement's urgency to find this low-life perpetrator, Mildred sends a very loud and clear message to the local police force via three billboards. This most certainly rekindles interest in the crime, but it has a ripple effect she never could have predicted. Lost inside her own world of grief, the unorthodox tactics bring out a side of her she didn't know existed.

"Three Billboards" is a raw depiction of a crime no mother (or father) could bear. The backward little town provides the perfect backdrop filled with unique yet real characters, creating a story that is jaw-droppingly unpredictable.

The story revolves around Mildred, her interactions with Dixon (Rockwell), Chief Willoughby (Harrelson), Red (Caleb Landry Jones), James (Peter Dinklage) and her ex-husband (John Hawkes). The gripping thriller unfolds at just the right pace.

The community is racist and seemingly uneducated, but there are just enough redeeming qualities in a few people (and sometimes unexpected ones) to allow us hope. And similar to all small towns, everyone knows everybody and their business, and all have a long, long history together. This history and how the characters intersect with it captivates the audience.

Dixon is a deputy officer who never should have been allowed to be a policeman. He's the poster child of the "bad cop."

While much of what Dixon says and does is simply deplorable, it is his character with whom we emotionally connect. It also is Mildred's lashing out at this shamed officer that allows her to look within herself to understand her own actions. And Chief Willoughby is much more complicated that we first understand. These characters remind us that nothing is ever clear-cut. Life and people are all shades of gray.

McDormand's performance brings to light every possible emotion a mother could have — plagued with guilt and not allowing herself to move forward. She seems to have forgotten her teenage son (Lucas Hedges), which also has repercussions. Mildred is more than rough around the edges. She's harsh and, at times, cruel, but given her situation, you can forgive much of this.

The film is not a comedy. Although there are comedic moments, it is a drama delving into the darkest of actions and emotions. McDormand's foul-mouthed rants are shockingly captivating and offensively creative. While it's one of McDormand's finest performances, Harrelson and Rockwell also shine. The film brings us into small-town living, and dying, and all the difficulties in between.

<em>4 out of 4 stars</em>

WHAT: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

WHERE: Paramount, Kankakee

WHEN: 11:30 a.m., 2, 4:30, 7, 9:30 p.m. Friday

RATING: R

TIME: 1:55