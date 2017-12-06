I'm a calendar dog!

Name: Sweet Pea

Age 1

Breed: Shih Tzu

My people and place of residence: Terri and Oran, of Bourbonnais

A little about me: My mommy calls me her shadow. Daddy calls me Velcro. I follow her everywhere. I love to sleep next to her. I like to model. Sometimes I go sit and she takes my picture. Mom even made a calendar with my photos to give to my dad. I love car rides, too. When Mommy comes home after going where there is a dog, I get mad and ignore her for a little bit, but not too long.

My favorite treat: I eat anything that hits the floor, but I love carrots and green beans.

Things I can do: Sit, lay down, roll over, shake hands, dance, take a bow, play dead, speak, pray, sit up and fetch.

If I could speak, I would say: I love it when you give me a back rub. Thank you for giving me a loving home. Stay away from other dogs, please!