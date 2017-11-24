Happenings listings for Nov. 24, 2017

<strong>Dance</strong>

<strong>Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser</strong>, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call JoLynne at 815-932-0360.

<strong>Music</strong>

<strong>Karaoke with Lee</strong>, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Karaoke with DJ Blake</strong>, 9 p.m. to close Friday, Breakaway Bar, 864 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Backlash</strong>, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday-Wednesday, Crazy Joe's Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Hairbanger's Ball,</strong> 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, 360 - East Ave., 360 S. East Ave., Kankakee. Tickets: $10; visit outhoustickets.com. Doors open at 8 p.m.

<strong>Corey Dennison</strong>, 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.

<strong>The String Cheese Incident</strong>, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Chicago Theatre. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.

<strong>Morrissey</strong>, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Riviera Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $75. For more information, visit rivieratheatre.com.

<strong>Jerry Vernon & the Dune Country Band</strong>, 6 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe's Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>JD and the Phuzz</strong>, 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Breakaway Bar, 864 W. Broadway St., Bradley. Bob's 55th Birthday Bash.

<strong>TBA</strong>, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.

<strong>DJ</strong>, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Squeeze</strong>, 8 p.m. Saturday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $40-$60. For more information, visit victheatre.com.

<strong>Open mic night</strong>, 8 to 11 p.m. Sunday, Moose Lodge, 730 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. Hosted by Master James & Showstoppa's.

<strong>Open mic night</strong>, 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Karaoke</strong>, Wednesday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Theater</strong>

<strong>"Escape to Margaritaville,"</strong> times vary through Dec. 2, Oriental Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

<strong>"'Twas the Night Before Christmas,"</strong> by Ken Ludwig, Friday through Dec. 31, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

<strong>"A Swell in the Ground,"</strong> times vary through Dec. 10, The Gift Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit thegifttheatre.org, or call the box office at 773-283-7071.

<strong>Comedy</strong>

<strong>Thankful for the Love, starring Leon Rogers and Kenny Howell,</strong> Marilee Pheneice, K Love, 8 p.m. Saturday, Majestic Theatre, 151 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Presented by Done Waitin. Tickets: $15 in advance at eventbrite.com and at the Majestic. Doors open at 7 p.m.

<strong>Shawn Wayans,</strong> 8 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Tickets: $33. For more information, visit improv.com.