Cross over the bridge to St. Tammany Parish

There's no off-season in this part of the United States. Weather cools but doesn't freeze. Festivals and holidays keep spirits lively in St.Tammany Parish, Louisiana, which lies on the north side of Lake Pontchartrain. The shallow estuary of Lake Pontchartrain separates the 24/7 beat of New Orleans from a myriad of outdoor activities, as well as the arts and, surprise, other terrific places to eat on the Northshore. It was that way even before the Causeway Bridge was constructed to connect the two shorelines. The toll bridge was finished in 1969.

Earlier seekers of fresh air, outdoor activities and a good meal arrived by ferry. However you choose to arrive on the Northshore, once the car is parked, be prepared to step into a slice of southern hospitality where the great outdoors beckons residents and guests alike.

<strong>"Where y'at?"</strong>

I learned quickly that being greeted by "Where y'at?" has nothing to do with location. It is a local greeting that combines "How are you" and "What's going on?" The longer I stayed on the Northshore, the more zen-like the greeting became. How kind, I thought for someone to ask about where I am as a person and to seem sincerely interested in my response. Which, similar to any private Midwesterner, I regularly defaulted to answering, "All right." Which worked to have the conversation move on. Even at Liz's.

At Liz's Where Y'at Diner? the owner embraces the expression, even named her restaurant after it. Liz Munson is a local girl who loves life on the Northshore and loves food. Locals adore the place; it features service at a counter, half-booths and tables. The honest welcome and the menu bring back diners and make strangers feel at home.

It buzzes for breakfast, which is served all day. The breakfast menu features a selection of "Bennies," or eggs Benedict preparations from traditional to the Big Easy, which is a stack of fried green tomatoes with grilled crab cakes and poached eggs topped with Cajun hollandaise. Served with a side of grits or spuds.

Y'at specialties include Shrimp & Grits — cheesy cheddar grits topped with barbecue shrimp and green onion, served with grilled biscuit. I don't think I will ever make cheesy cheddar grits, but I have succumbed to toasting biscuits. For a diehard southern experience, try Liz's elegant Bananas Foster French Toast.

There are daily lunch specialties from Monday's red beans & rice with andouille to Friday's crawfish etoufee over rice. Plus a whole lot of starters, such as Napoleon fried green tomatoes — Liz uses panko crumbs for her tomatoes with a thin layer of pepper jack cheese topped with shrimp and crawfish cream sauce. Oh, there are burgers, too.

The place hops because it is the epitome of Munson's dream, the friendly waitstaff in tie-dyed T-shirts and the casual yet professional manner of the place. With today's cadre of travelers wanting to know where the locals go, well, in St. Tammany Parish, one place is Liz's Where Y'At?

<strong>Gone fishin'</strong>

Not everyone wants to actually fish on vacation, but the idea of tuning out as fishermen do has an appeal. Fishermen isolate themselves on a boat, snuggle into a lawn chair or sit on a dock for a few private hours. Fishing, I have come to realize, is a good step in finding out "where y'at." Enter Fontainebleau State Park in Mandeville.

A curving road brought us by the remains of Bernard de Marigny de Mandeville's Sugar Mill, built in 1829. He bequeathed the land of his sugar plantation to the state for use as a park, which is now 2,800 acres. We drove beneath moss-draped oak, took a short spin by the beach and then continued to the edge of the park at Lake Pontchartrain. Walking along a tree-lined path toward a cluster of vacation cabins, the "gone fishing" thinking re-emerged.

Built after Hurricane Katrina, the cabins are fully equipped, can sleep up to eight and have a full view of the span of the Causeway Bridge. The cabins are built on stilts over the water, and each has its own boat dock. I was told the water rarely gets over 2 feet deep and was reassured the water was brackish as the lake is an estuary.

In the late 1800s, visitors came to the Northshore for the calming effect of the water. A doctor recommended the water at Abita Springs for its medicinal qualities. Today, the water, fresh air and outdoor activities within 80,000 acres of a nature preserve lure visitors to find their inner fisherman, discover a favorite restaurant and stay a while on the north side of the Causeway Bridge.

Louisiana Northshore: The St. Tammany Parish Tourist and Convention Commission welcomes visitors to the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain, the longest bridge over fresh water in the United States. It connects New Orleans with vibrant yet laid-back communities such as Mandeville, Covington, Slidell, Lacombe, Madisonville and Abita Springs. All are connected by 80,000 acres of nature preserve and a desire to feed the senses of locals and welcomed visitors alike. Visit louisiananorthshore.com.

Fontainebleau State Park in Mandeville: Fish, kayak, canoe or just kick back at a campground or one of the state park cabins. Built on stilts, Lake Pontchartrain below rarely reaches 2 feet above its sandy bottom. Visit crt.state.la.us/louisiana-state-parks.

Liz’s Where Y’At Diner, Old Mandeville: Comfort foods make a happy meal at Liz’s diner. There is usually a queue to get in but the little wait is worth it. Open in 2009 and still running strong— like its coffee. Visit lizswhereyatdiner.com.