Molly the squirrel hunter

NAME: Molly Anna Swisher

AGE: 7

BREED: Black Mouth Cur

MY PEOPLE AND RESIDENCE: James and Lisa Swisher, of Kankakee. I also have one fur sibling, Bella Rena Swisher.

A LITTLE ABOUT ME: I am a hunting dog, bred for wild boar and black bear in the south. Typically, we hunt in a pack, but I hunt here for squirrel, rabbit and coon. I am lovable and I always look sad, which makes people love on me more.

MY FAVORITE TOY: I like to play tug of war with my rope, but I adjust my strength to the human playing with me.

FAVORITE TREAT: Anything I can steal off the counter when my humans aren't looking, but I really love my Minties.

TRICKS I DO: I can do all the basics — sit, stay, down, rollover and shake — but I love to walk slowly under plants and low-hanging branches that tickle my back. My mom calls it my "self-soothing" time.

IF I COULD SPEAK: I would tell my family thank you for giving me a loving home and not caring if I cuddle with you on the furniture.