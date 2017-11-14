Club News: Nov. 14, 2017

<p class="MsoNormal"><strong>Garden club</strong></p><p class="MsoNormal">The Kankakee Valley Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Bird Park Field House. Hostesses are JozAnn Schmell and Holly O'Donnell. Call Teri Doehring at 815-939-0134 or Donna Tanner at 815-426-2918 for more information.</p><p class="MsoNormal"><strong>Christmas musical</strong></p><p class="MsoNormal">Paxton Market Street Theatre, 120 N. Market St., Paxton, will present "Nuncrackers, the Nunsense Christmas Musical" at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12; reservations are suggested by calling 217-379-7028. For more information, visit Paxton Market Street Theatre on Facebook.</p><p class="MsoNormal"><strong>Art league</strong></p><p class="MsoNormal">The Kankakee Art League will meet at 10 a.m. Nov. 21 at the Lisieux Pastoral Center, 371 N. St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee, for final finishings on hand-painted ornaments for the "Christmas Through the Eyes of a Child" Festival of Trees at the Kankakee County Museum. Decorating dates will be planned. All are welcome to attend.</p>