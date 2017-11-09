Happenings listings for Nov. 9, 2017

<strong>Dance</strong>

<strong>Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser</strong>, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call JoLynne at 815-932-0360.

<strong>Music</strong>

<strong>Karaoke</strong>, 9:30 p.m. today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Vern N Vern playing acoustic guitar music</strong>, 5 to 8 p.m. today, The Office Bar & Grill, 5986 E. Illinois Route 17, Kankakee.

<strong>The Avett Brothers</strong>, 8 p.m. today-Saturday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $45-$59.50. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.

<strong>Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band, Good Old War,</strong> 8 p.m. today, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $32.50-$129. For more information, visit rivieratheatre.com.

<strong>Karaoke with Lee</strong>, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Moose Lodge, 730 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley.

<strong>Another Lost Year w/ Deadset Society & Drugs Delaney,</strong> 10 p.m. Friday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.

<strong>Backlash</strong>, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday-Wednesday, Crazy Joe's Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Johnnyswim, Striking Matches</strong>, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $32.50-$107.50. For more information, visit rivieratheatre.com.

<strong>Kamasi Washington,</strong> 8 p.m. Friday, Riviera Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $25-$95. For more information, visit rivieratheatre.com.

<strong>The Good, The Bad and The Blues</strong>, 9 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.

<strong>The Motet & Dopapod</strong>, 9 p.m. Friday, Park West, Chicago. Tickets: $25. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.

<strong>Jerry Vernon & the Dune Country Band</strong>, 6 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe's Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>DJ</strong>, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Turnpike Troubadours, Charley Crockett,</strong> 8 p.m. Saturday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $28. For more information, visit rivieratheatre.com.

<strong>Justin Moore,</strong> 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Star Plaza Theatre, Merrillville, Ind. For more information, visit starplazatheatre.com.

<strong>Blue Olives</strong>, 10 p.m Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.

<strong>Sunday night karaoke with DJ Sparky,</strong> Sunday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.

<strong>Open mic night</strong>, 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Brian Setzer Orchestra</strong>, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet. Tickets: $43.50-$88.50. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.

<strong>Jim Suhler and Monkey Beat</strong>, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Manteno Sportsmen's Club, 851 N. Main St., Manteno. Friends of the Blues show. Cover: $8. Open to the public.

<strong>Karaoke</strong>, Wednesday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Theater</strong>

<strong>"Cinderella,"</strong> 7 p.m. today-Saturday, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School auditorium, 700 W. North Street, Bradley. Fall play.

<strong>"How I Became a Pirate,"</strong> 2 p.m. Sunday, Center for Performing Arts at GSU, 1 University Parkway, University Park. Presented by Dallas Children's Theater. Tickets: $18 adults, $13 children. For more information, call the box office at 708-235-2222 or visit govst.edu.

<strong>"Escape to Margaritaville,"</strong> times vary through Dec. 2, Oriental Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

<strong>"'Twas the Night Before Christmas,"</strong> by Ken Ludwig, Friday through Dec. 31, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

<strong>"Rooming House,"</strong> through Nov. 18, Steppenwolf Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit steppenwolf.org.

<strong>"A Swell in the Ground,"</strong> times vary through Dec. 10, The Gift Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit thegifttheatre.org, or call the box office at 773-283-7071.

<strong>"School of Rock,"</strong> times vary through Nov. 19, Cadillac Palace Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

<strong>"Taming of the Shrew,"</strong> times vary through Sunday, Chicago Shakespeare Theater on Navy Pier, Chicago. For more information, visit chicagoshakes.com.

<strong>Comedy</strong>

<strong>Adam Ferrara</strong>, 7:30 p.m. today, 8 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Tickets: $22. For more information, visit improv.com.