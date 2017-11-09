100-Word Review: 'Mr. Davis'

Gucci Mane

'Mr. Davis'

<strong>Label:</strong> Atlantic Records/1017 Records

<strong>Released:</strong> Oct. 13

With his 11th studio album, "Mr. Davis," Gucci Mane is back with a trap-worthy album with many features. The hit single "I Get The Bag" features the popular rap trio Migos.

Other featured guests include Schoolboy Q, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown and The Weeknd.

Although a lengthy album with 17 tracks, each song manages to not sound tired, or just like the previous track. "Mr. Davis" was set for a September release, but Mane wanted to wait until the release of his autobiography.

This new album release correlated with his BET wedding special, "The Mane Event."

<strong>KEY CUTS</strong>: "Lil Story," "Tone It Down," "Miss My Woe"

