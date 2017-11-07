Club News: Nov. 7, 2017

<p class="MsoNormal"><strong>Youth art exhibit</strong></p><p class="MsoNormal">The Kankakee Public Library will host a reception for the "What Keeps Me Drug Free" Youth Art Contest sponsored by State's Attorney Jim Rowe. All students who submitted a piece through their school and their friends and family are welcome to attend. For more information, call 815-936-5820 or visit k3sao.com/art.</p><p class="MsoNormal"><strong>Kankakee Kultivators' events</strong></p><p class="MsoNormal">• The Kultivators worked on a service project in the Kankakee County Museum's "Let Freedom Ring" garden Oct. 28.</p><p class="MsoNormal">• During the last meeting, Steve Tholen, owner of Tholens' Landscape & Garden Center, offered tips on putting gardens to bed for winter.</p><p class="MsoNormal">• The next meeting will be a hands-on workshop making Christmas/holiday decorations to distribute to area nursing homes, at noon Thursday at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. All members are asked to bring glue guns, florist wire, beads, ribbon, artificial flowers and any holiday items that can be recrafted into new decor. A light lunch will be served. All are welcome. Club elections also will be held.</p><p class="MsoNormal"><strong>Christmas musical</strong></p><p class="MsoNormal">Paxton Market Street Theatre, 120 N. Market St., Paxton, will present "Nuncrackers, the Nunsense Christmas Musical" at 7 p.m. Nov. 10, 11, 17 and 18; and 2 p.m. Nov. 12 and 19. Tickets are $12; reservations are suggested by calling 217-379-7028. For more information, visit Paxton Market Street Theatre on Facebook.</p><p class="MsoNormal"><strong>Garden club</strong></p><p class="MsoNormal">The Kankakee Valley Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Bird Park Field House. Hostesses are JozAnn Schmell and Holly O'Donnell. Call Teri Doehring at 815-939-0134 or Donna Tanner at 815-426-2918 for more information.</p><p class="MsoNormal"><strong>Art league</strong></p><p class="MsoNormal">The Kankakee Art League will meet at 10 a.m. Nov. 21 at the Lisieux Pastoral Center, 371 N. St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee, for final finishings on hand-painted ornaments for the annual Festival of Trees event at the Kankakee County Museum. Decorating dates will be planned. All are welcome to attend. The group met Oct. 17 and began working on their tree for the event, for this year's theme: "Christmas Through the Eyes of a Child."</p>