Streaming this month: Competition, drama and comedy

There's a lot to be excited about in the month of November on the top streaming sites: a vigilante looking for revenge, a new competition and a brand new pilot season.

<strong>NETFLIX</strong>

<strong>TV</strong>

<strong>BBC Two's "The Big Family Cooking Showdown"</strong>

WHAT: Season 1

ARRIVING: Nov. 3

DETAILS: This competitive food show celebrates the families who make ordinary food extraordinary, presented by Zoe Ball and Nadiya Hussain.

<strong>Original "Marvel's The Punisher"</strong>

WHAT: Season 1

ARRIVING: Nov. 17

DETAILS: After the murder of his family, Marine veteran Frank Castle becomes a vigilante known as "the Punisher," who aims to fight crime by any means necessary.

<strong>Original "Godless"</strong>

WHAT: Season 1

ARRIVING: Nov. 22

DETAILS: Frank Griffin, an outlaw terrorizing the 1880s American West, hunts down Roy Goode, his partner turned enemy. Roy hides out at a ranch as Frank's chase leads him to La Belle, N.M. —a town mysteriously made up entirely of women.

<strong>Original "She's Gotta Have It"</strong>

WHAT: Season 1

ARRIVING: Nov. 23

DETAILS: The story of one woman and her three lovers, based on the film by Spike Lee.

<strong>MOVIES</strong>

<strong>"Men In Black"</strong>

ARRIVED: Nov. 1

DETAILS: A police officer joins a secret organization that polices and monitors extraterrestrial interactions on Earth.

<strong>"To Rome with Love"</strong>

ARRIVED: Nov. 1

DETAILS: The lives of some visitors and residents of Rome and the romances, adventures and predicaments they get into.

<strong>"The Dinner"</strong>

ARRIVING: Nov. 6

DETAILS: Two sets of wealthy parents meet for dinner to decide what to do about a crime their sons have committed.

<strong>"The Boss Baby"</strong>

ARRIVING: Nov. 22

DETAILS: A suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying baby pairs up with his 7-year-old brother to stop the dastardly plot of the CEO of Puppy Co.

<strong>HULU</strong>

<strong>TV</strong>

<strong>FX's "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"</strong>

WHAT: Season 12

ARRIVING: Nov. 4

DETAILS: Mac, Dennis, Charlie, Dee and Frank tackle all new adventures that include going to a waterpark, dealing with a Wolf Cola PR nightmare and actually spending a whole day tending bar.

<strong>FXX's "Man Seeking Woman"</strong>

WHAT: Season 3

ARRIVING: Nov. 4

DETAILS: A naive romantic goes on a desperate quest for love when his longtime girlfriend dumps him.

<strong>Original "Future Man"</strong>

WHAT: Season 1

ARRIVING: Nov. 14

DETAILS: Josh Futturman, a janitor by day and a gamer by night, is recruited by mysterious visitors to travel through time to prevent the extinction of humanity.

<strong>Original "Marvel's Runaways"</strong>

WHAT: Season 1

ARRIVING: Nov. 21

DETAILS: After discovering their parents are supper-villains in disguise, a group of teenagers band together to run away from their homes in order to atone for their parents' actions and to discover the secrets of their origins.

<strong>MOVIES</strong>

<strong>"13 Going on 30"</strong>

ARRIVED: Nov. 1

DETAILS: A girl makes a wish on her 13th birthday and wakes up the next day as a 30-year-old woman.

<strong>"Maid in Manhattan"</strong>

ARRIVED: Nov. 1

DETAILS: A senatorial candidate falls for a hotel maid, thinking she is a socialite, when he sees her trying on a wealthy woman's dress.

<strong>"The Spy who Loved Me"</strong>

ARRIVED: Nov. 1

DETAILS: James Bond investigates the hijacking of British and Russian submarines carrying nuclear warheads, with the help of a KGB agent whose lover he killed.

<strong>"Life on the Line"</strong>

ARRIVING: Nov. 5

DETAILS: A crew of men who do the high-wire work of fixing the electrical grid are hit by a sudden, deadly storm.

<strong>AMAZON PRIME</strong>

TV

<strong>Original "The Climb"</strong>

WHAT: Pilot

ARRIVING: Nov. 10

DETAILS: This Detroit-set comedy follows an office assistant who seeks an extraordinary life through internet fame.

<strong>Original "Love You More"</strong>

WHAT: Pilot

ARRIVING: Nov. 10

DETAILS: Karen Best works as a counselor at an independent living residence for young adults with Down syndrome.

<strong>Original "Sea Oak"</strong>

WHAT: Pilot

ARRIVING: Nov. 10

DETAILS: Aunt Bernie, a working-class woman in a Rust Belt city, dies tragically in a home invasion and comes back from the dead full of rage, determined to get the life she never had.

<strong>Original "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"</strong>

WHAT: Season 1

ARRIVING: Nov. 29

DETAILS: A housewife in the early 1960s decides to become a stand-up comic.

<strong>MOVIES</strong>

<strong>"The Color Purple"</strong>

ARRIVED: Nov. 1

DETAILS: A black Southern woman struggles to find her identity after suffering abuse from her father and others for more than four decades.

<strong>"Rush Hour"</strong>

ARRIVED: Nov. 1

DETAILS: A loyal and dedicated Hong Kong inspector teams up with a reckless and loudmouthed LAPD detective to rescue the Chinese Consul's kidnapped daughter, while trying to arrest a dangerous crime lord along the way.

<strong>"Cave"</strong>

ARRIVED: Nov. 1

DETAILS: A group of former military elites sets out to explore an uncharted abyss, not knowing their worst nightmare is waiting for them deep beneath the ground.

<strong>"Galaxy of Horrors"</strong>

ARRIVED: Nov. 1

DETAILS: Trapped in a damaged cryogenic pod, a man is forced to watch a series of horrific science-fiction tales while his life support systems run out.